Colombian Star Karol G is Vevo’s Top Artist of the Year

Vevo, the leading music video network, has released its annual charts highlighting the artists and videos that have gained the highest viewing figures in 2023… and it is a Latin American reggaeton star who dominates globally and in the U.S. – though fails to figure in the British charts at all.

Karol G, who rose to fame in her native Colombia as a 14-year-old on that country’s spinoff of The X Factor in 2005, is the network’s top artist of the year, with a massive 4.7 billion views of her music videos globally – more than half the population of the entire planet.

The video for “TQG”, her collaboration with Shakira, was watched 879.6 million times around the world and the singles “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” and “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” also figure in fourth and fifth places in the chart, with a combined 444.7 million views between them.

Despite her massive appeal globally (including in the U.S., where she topped the Billboard album chart with her fourth album, Mañana Será Bonito, and embarked on her first U.S. stadium tour this summer) the reggaeton star fails to figure in the British charts at all, with UK audiences choosing instead to watch artists including Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Calvin Harris.