Courtney Love Joins Billie Joe Armstrong Onstage to Power Through Several Covers, Including Cheap Trick's 'Surrender' - Watch Here

Courtney Love has spent a fair amount of time in recent months teasing the fact that she's got a lot of new music, sharing bits and pieces of it via her social media accounts, but as of this writing, she's still sitting on all of it, having released nothing new in an official capacity since November 2019, when she released the single "Mother" in advance of the January 2020 release of the film The Turning. While we continue to wait for that new music, however, Love is at least still getting out there and making music with her friends: last night in London, during a performance by Billie Joe Armstrong's covers band, The Coverups, Love jumped onstage and joined the fun, singing on a couple of songs during the proper set and then returning for one more tune during the encore.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billie Joe Armstrong onstage during the EA Sports Madden Bowl at the House of Blues Las Vegas on February 09, 2024

It was about halfway through the show when Armstrong let the crowd at the intimate Garage venue in Islington (capacity 600), know that he had a special guest star up his sleeve. As one might reasonably expect, there were many screams of excitement at this revelation, and Love cheerily took the stage, thanking Armstrong and saying, "My name is Courtney Love – you may not remember me. I’ve been living in a cave in Birmingham for about nine years. We’ll give this a f***ing try, right?” At that point, the band launched into Cheap Trick's "He's a Whore," followed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Even the Losers," with Love taking lead vocals on both songs. At the conclusion of the Petty song, Love gave Armstrong a hug, and as she departed the stage, he said, "I told you it was going to be a special night! Thank you, Courtney. I hope we see more of you singing. Please. We need you." And, indeed, the crowd did see more of Courtney singing: she returned to belt out Cheap Trick's "Surrender" during the encore. Watch her performances below.

Article continues below advertisement

Here, thanks to the fine folks at Music-News.com, is the full list of songs performed by the Coverups: "A Million Miles Away" - The Plimsouls

"I Wanna Be Sedated" - Ramones

"Ready Steady Go" - Generation X

"I Think We're Alone Now" - Tommy James & the Shondells

"Message of Love" - Pretenders

"Summer of '69" - Bryan Adams

"Walking Out on Love: - Paul Collins Beat

"I Fought the Law" - The Bobby Fuller Four

"Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" - Buzzcocks

"I'm So Bored With the U.S.A." - The Clash

"Ziggy Stardust" - David Bowie

"Dancing With Myself" - Generation X

"He's a Whore" - Cheap Trick (with Courtney Love)

"Even the Losers" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (with Courtney Love)

"Neat Neat Neat" - The Damned

"Drain You" - Nirvana

"Last Nite" - The Strokes

"American Girl" - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Love is for Losers" - The Longshot

"Fox on the Run" - Sweet

"Rockaway Beach" - Ramones

"Should I Stay or Should I Go" - The Clash

"Surrender" - Cheap Trick (with Courtney Love)

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle