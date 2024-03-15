Creation Records' Alan McGee and Killing Joke's Youth Launch 'Creation Youth' Label

Creation Records was one of the most iconic and influential record labels of the past few decades, and its run from 1983 until its dissolution in 1999 is still the stuff of legends. Founded as a fiercely independent indie, Creation took off with the release of the Jesus and Mary Chain's debut single a year later and went on to play a massive role in the success of UK shoegaze and Britpop by signing artists including Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, Ride, Slowdive, Super Furry Animals, and, of course, Oasis.
Now, Creation Records founder Alan McGee has teamed up with Martin "Youth" Glover, the Killing Joke bassist and Grammy Award-winning producer who's worked with people like Paul McCartney, the Verve, and the Orb, to launch a new record label that they're calling — what else? — Creation Youth.
The first few releases from the outfit, which was formed in partnership with Cadiz Music's Richard England and BigStar Business Management's Nick Lawrence, will include work by the late visual artist and Sex Pistols album cover designer Jamie Reid, Forgotten Pharaohs, the late dub pioneer Lee "Scratch" Perry, Bad Fractals, and Sonny E, and projects from Zoe Devlin, Merry McLeod, Brix Smith, and KT Raban are already in the pipeline.
"Looking forward to this! I have been friends with Youth since 1980, he is my friend and also one of my heroes," McGee said in a statement. "The first record we have made together for the label is the Forgotten Pharaohs album, which is already record of the year for me."
"We are excited and psyched to execute this ambitious and visionary artistic venture," Youth shared. "Working with Alan for decades has always been a great experience. He is unmatched, with a passion and genius for music and bands, management, labels and publishing. He always brings an inspirational connection with artists when he enters the room. It was inevitable we would start a label together, our shared age, taste and passion for music always shines through when we get together.
"Combined with my experience in production and labels, Nick Lawrence’s razor-sharp business acumen, and Richard England’s cutting-edge backline label experience make us a formidable team. We will put out great music from late legends, plus new and established artists, all committed to making beautiful noise."
England said, "It is a remarkable honour and privilege, after running Cadiz Music for over 20 years, to now be part of Creation Youth. Especially to work with Alan, Youth and Nick, all trailblazing music legends and geniuses!"
"Honoured to be working with these amazing individuals in the development of an imprint with musical integrity and diversity at its very core," Lawrence added.
New music from Creation Youth will be released in both physical and digital formats along with a subscription-based singles club curated by McGee.
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.