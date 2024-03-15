Creation Records' Alan McGee and Killing Joke's Youth Launch 'Creation Youth' Label

Article continues below advertisement

"Looking forward to this! I have been friends with Youth since 1980, he is my friend and also one of my heroes," McGee said in a statement. "The first record we have made together for the label is the Forgotten Pharaohs album, which is already record of the year for me." "We are excited and psyched to execute this ambitious and visionary artistic venture," Youth shared. "Working with Alan for decades has always been a great experience. He is unmatched, with a passion and genius for music and bands, management, labels and publishing. He always brings an inspirational connection with artists when he enters the room. It was inevitable we would start a label together, our shared age, taste and passion for music always shines through when we get together. "Combined with my experience in production and labels, Nick Lawrence’s razor-sharp business acumen, and Richard England’s cutting-edge backline label experience make us a formidable team. We will put out great music from late legends, plus new and established artists, all committed to making beautiful noise."

Source: The Mega Agency Youth is a Grammy Award-winning record produce and the Killing Joke bassist.

England said, "It is a remarkable honour and privilege, after running Cadiz Music for over 20 years, to now be part of Creation Youth. Especially to work with Alan, Youth and Nick, all trailblazing music legends and geniuses!" "Honoured to be working with these amazing individuals in the development of an imprint with musical integrity and diversity at its very core," Lawrence added. New music from Creation Youth will be released in both physical and digital formats along with a subscription-based singles club curated by McGee.

