Cruel World Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Duran Duran Headlines a Day Featuring Blondie, Interpol, Simple Minds, and More

Continuing a recent tradition which has brought joy to many, many music fans who came of age in the '80s, the Cruel World festival in Pasadena has announced its lineup for the 2024 event, and - as has been the case for the previous two Cruel World festivals - it's packed with a plethora of artists who helped define punk, post-punk, new wave, synthpop, and other genres which continue to thrive decades after their original inception. Duran Duran, Blondie, Interpol and Simple Minds are set as headliners for the May 11 festival.

The initial Cruel World festival was scheduled to take place in May 2020 in Carson, California, just outside of Los Angeles, but the global pandemic put the kibosh on that plan as well as the efforts to reschedule it for September 2020. It wasn’t until May 2022 that it finally took place – now relocated to Pasadena – but it proved successful enough to warrant a second event in May 2023.

Okay, granted, the May 2023 event didn’t exactly go off without a hitch, with concerns about “extremely severe weather conditions” causing an abrupt conclusion that led to the postponement of sets by Siouxsie and Iggy Pop until the following day. But it was still deemed another huge success nonetheless, which in turn brings us to the lineup for Cruel World 2024.