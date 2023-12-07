Danny Brown Plots 24-City Tour in 2024

Critically-beloved Detroit rapper Danny Brown has set a North American tour in support of his recently released album Quaranta, the rapper announced via Instagram on Dec. 7. Kicking off in Boston on March 12, the tour will hit New York’s Irving Plaza on March 16, Chicago’s The Metro on March 20, and Los Angeles’ The Belasco on April 6 before wrapping up in Nashville. All told, Brown will hit 24 cities in just over a month.

Quaranta, Brown’s sixth proper solo studio album, was released Nov. 17 on Warp Records. Tackling issues related to Brown’s recent recovery from alcoholism, the album offered a strikingly somber contrast to some of the more freewheeling and absurdist subjects on which Brown initially made his name, though it still packed plenty of his signature surrealist flourishes and idiosyncratic wordplay -- and like his previous records, the album met with critical acclaim. (Quaranta wasn’t Brown’s only 2023 release: he also collaborated with JPEGMafia on full-length Scaring the Hos, released in March of this year.)

First emerging into the popular consciousness in 2011 with his second album XXX, a year after featuring on XXL Magazine's notable annual "freshman class" list of promising rising rappers, Brown got his first tastes of mainstream notoriety in 2013 thanks to his Top 20-charting album Old, as well as his scene-stealing guest verse on the track "1 Train," off of ASAP Rocky's Long.Live.ASAP, which debuted atop the album chart and has since been certified double platinum. His 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition was included on nearly a dozen music magazine top 10 lists for the year, and 2019's U Know What I'm Sayin was produced by A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip, with guest appearances from the likes of Run the Jewels and Blood Orange. A memorable guest on The Eric Andre Show and an active podcaster with his own The Danny Brown Show, Brown also contributed the theme song to the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, and had a small role alongside Matthew McConaughey in 2018 crime film White Boy Rick.