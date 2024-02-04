David Bowie Documentary 'Moonage Daydream' Wins Grammy for Best Music Film

The critically acclaimed David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream took home this year's Grammy Award for Best Music Film, and video director and producer Brett Morgen was on hand to accept the award in person. The film, which had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, was released in the US in September 2022 and made its HBO Max streaming debut in the spring of 2023. Other nominees in the Best Music Film category included How I'm Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi), Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar), I Am Everything (Little Richard), and Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur).

Source: MEGA Director Brett Morgen during the red carpet of the 76th EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London.

"When I first started this project, I met with David Bowie's executors," Morgen said during his speech. "Bill [Zysblat] said to me, 'David is not here to authorize this film, so it cannot be Bowie on Bowie. You have to embrace it. It's going to be Morgan on Bowie.' And there are not a lot of people in this day and age who would hand over all of these archives and let me make an art project." After thanking the executives as well as his wife and kids, Morgen closed by thanking "David Bowie, the single greatest artist who's walked the face of this earth."

Source: Photograph by Courtesy of David Bowie Estate/HBO A memorable screenshot from 'Moonage Daydream"

The vast majority of the Grammys’ 94 awards will be delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony this afternoon, although the major performances and the biggest awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time. To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas. SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year.