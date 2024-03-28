David Byrne, Devo, the War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, and More Contribute to Abortion Access Charity Compilation

An all-star lineup of artists including David Byrne, Devo, the War on Drugs, and Courtney Barnett are contributing to Noise for Now, Vol. 2, a new charity compilation benefiting independent abortion providers throughout the United States. The 11-track album, which also features exclusive songs from Faye Webster, Julia Jacklin, Big Freedia, Becca Mancari, Claud, MC50, Arrow de Wilde, Seratones' A.J. Haynes, and Sofia Isella, will be released on June 21, marking the second anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Pre-order it here and check out the full tracklist below.

Source: MEGA The War on Drugs contributed a track to the benefit comp.

Noise for Now, Vol. 2 tracklist: 01 Julia Jacklin – Dead From the Waist Down (Catatonia Cover) 02 Courtney Barnett – Boxing Day Blues (Demo) 03 Becca Mancari – It’s Too Late (Demo)” 04 The War On Drugs – Victim (Live) 05 MC50 feat. Arrow DeWilde – High School (Live) 06 A.J. Haynes (of Seratones) – Everything Is Change 07 Claud – Spare Tire (Demo) 08 Faye Webster – Thinking About You (Live) 09 Sofia Isella – Hot Gum (She version) 10 David Byrne and Devo – Empire 11 Big Freedia – Holatta

Source: MEGA "We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the U.S.," said Noise for Now executive director Amelia Bauer.

90% of the proceeds from sales of the comp will go to support independent clinics through the Abortion Care Network's Keep Our Clinics campaign. The remaining 10% will go directly to the Noise for Now nonprofit, which stages benefits and connects artists with grassroots organizations in the reproductive field, to help them cover their operating costs. "We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the U.S.," said Noise for Now executive director Amelia Bauer in a statement. "We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community, and collective action." "Independent clinics continue to be on the frontlines: they're providing the majority of abortion care, providing care throughout pregnancy, and continuing to fight to preserve and expand our rights in the courts and on the ballot," added Brooke Thomson, development director at the Abortion Care Network. "Art and music are essential to our struggles. When artists, musicians, advocates, and providers work together, we change the culture and tell everyone the truth: abortion is popular, and supporting independent providers is necessary."

Source: Noise for Now Kim Gordon designed artwork for a previous compilation from Noise for Now.

The first volume of Noise for Now, released in November 2023, featured artists like Fleet Foxes, Sleater-Kinney, Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, Bully, My Morning Jacket, Cat Power, Maya Hawke, Amanda Shires, and Jason Isbell. That followed a 24-hour-only Bandcamp compilation entitled Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, which featured many of the same songs alongside cuts from Mac DeMarco, Soccer Mommy, R.E.M., Tenacious D, Dirty Projectors, Animal Collective, Pearl Jam, Andrew Bird, Death Cab for Cutie, Ty Segall, Foals, and PUP, plus artwork designed by Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon.

