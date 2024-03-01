De La Soul Releases Expanded Edition of '3 Feet High and Rising' to Celebrate Album's 35th Anniversary

De La Soul celebrated the 35th anniversary of its debut LP 3 Feet High and Rising by releasing an expanded deluxe edition on Friday, March 1. It includes two previously unreleased "home demos" of the tracks "Plug Tunin'" and "Freedom of Speak." Those were originally recorded in DJ Maseo's basement, according to a press release from the trio. There are also four bonus tracks that have never been released digitally: "Freedom Of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)," "Ain’t Hip to be Labelled a Hippie," "What’s More" and "Jenifa Taught Me (12” Version)."

The expanded edition was released almost exactly one year after the pioneering alternative hip-hop group released its first six albums on streaming services. They had trouble getting their music distributed on platforms like Spotify due to sample clearance issues. "We can’t believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new," De La Soul said at the time in a statement obtained by HipHopDX. De La Soul formed in 1988 in Amityville on suburban Long Island, which feels worlds away from the rap epicenter of nearby New York City. That distance from the rest of the scene may have been what allowed the trio to create their unique alternative hip-hop sound. They were one of the first acts to be affixed with that label.

3 Feet High and Rising made it to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart. It's since been certified platinum in the U.S. and the U.K. De La Soul hit another hot streak with their 1996 LP Stakes Is High, which made it to No. 13 on the Billboard 200. Their 2000 follow up Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump, was even more successful, commercially, and peaked at No. 9 The group has been inactive since the death of founding member David "Trugoy" Jolicoeur in February of last year, with 2017's And the Anonymous Nobody… De La Soul's final studio album.

Fans were excited about the 35th anniversary release in the comment section below De La Soul's announcement on Instagram. "Good work, I have all those original 12 inches including freedom of speak, etc. that i used to play my radio show in college. Good to know they are now available digitally," one person said. "This album makes me feel better about being alive thank you," said another. "I have this album cover hanging up in my Man Cave," a different commenter said. "This album allowed freedom in Hip-Hop and we all thank you for it."

Check out the full tracklist for the new release below, per Genius: Intro The Magic Number Change in Speak Cool Breeze on the Rocks Can U Keep a Secret Jenifa Taught Me (Derwin's Revenge) Ghetto Thang Transmitting Live from Mars Eye Know (ft. Otis Redding) Take It Off A Little Bit of Soap Treat Water Potholes in My Lawn Say No Go Do As De La Does Plug Tunin' (Last Chance to Comprehend) De Le Orgee Buddy (ft. Jungle Brothers & Q-Tip) Description (ft. Prince Paul & Q-Tip) Me Myself and I This is a Recording for Living in a Fulltime Era (L.I.F.E.) I Can Do Anything (Delacratic) D.A.I.S.Y. Age Freedom of Speak (We Got Three Minutes) (ft. Prince Paul) Jenifa (Taught Me) (12" version) Ain't Hip to Be Labelled a Hippied What's More Plug Tunin' (Home Demo) Freedom of Speak (Home Demo)

