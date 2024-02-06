Animated Death Metal Band Dethklok Announces U.S. Tour With DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon Following Full-Length Movie

The animated extreme metal band Dethklok will tour the U.S. later this year following the release of their full-length movie Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar in August 2023. The group will receive support from DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon on the trek slated to start in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on April 7 and end in Portland, Oregon, on May 3.

Source: MEGA 'I don’t know if Dethklok will be touring forever,' creator Brendon Small said. 'So, it’s important for people to know they should get it while it’s hot.'

Presale tickets are available today. They'll go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 9 via Dethklok's tour website. Brendon Small initially created Dethklok for the Adult Swim show Metalocalypse, which premiered in 2006. He's also a skilled guitarist who's been bringing the animated death metal act to live audiences across the globe for nearly two decades. The band has also put out four full-length studio albums. The latest, Dethalbum IV, was released alongside the movie.

"This is a very fun time with the tour, the album, and the movie," Small said. "I don’t know if Dethklok will be touring forever… So, it’s important for people to know they should get it while it’s hot." The comedian added that he's excited to be playing alongside DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon. "I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don’t, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and ‘kloks together," he said. "If you’re going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people."

Small also spoke about what it was like to make the full-length movie, which came out a decade after Adult Swim canceled Metalocalypse in 2013. "I knew taking on this project meant I’d have to wring everything out of the sponge to make it all work," he said. "But this is how I have fun, putting it together, and having the luxury of writing, directing, producing, and making music for something and seeing it all the way through. And when you have great collaborators, everyone elevates each other. I have to deliver everything I can, so I’m proud of it, and they are proud to participate in it."

Source: MEGA Dethklok will receieve support from DragonForce and Nekrogoblikon.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: April 07 - Myrtle Beach, SC, at House of Blues April 08 – Charlotte, NC, at The Fillmore April 09 – Silver Spring, MD, at The Fillmore April 11 – Columbus, OH, at KEMBA Live! April 12 – Cincinnati, OH, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center April 14 – Indianapolis, IN, at Egyptian Room @ Old National Center April 15 – Waukee, IA, at Vibrant Music Hall April 16 – Kansas City, MO, at Uptown Theater April 17 – Oklahoma City, OK, at The Criterion April 19 – Albuquerque, NM, at Revel Entertainment Center April 20 – Flagstaff, AZ, at Pepsi Amphitheater April 21 – Riverside, CA, at Riverside Municipal Auditorium April 22 – San Diego, CA, at The Observatory North Park April 28 – Spokane, WA, at The Podium April 30 – Billings, MT, at Metra Park Arena May 01 – Idaho Falls, ID, at Mountain Center Arena May 02 – Garden City (Boise), ID, at Revolution Concert House and Event Center May 03 – Portland, OR, at Roseland Theatre