DIIV Announce Tour, Team Up With Fred Durst for New Video

After a five year spell in which they largely kept out of the public eye, DIIV will be considerably easier to find this summer. With the group’s fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, due out in May, the Brooklyn four-piece announced a North American tour on Feb. 26, which will take the band to more than 30 different cities across the U.S. and Canada over the summer.

Additionally, DIIV have also released a video for the album’s first pre-release single, featuring some unexpected assistance from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. In the video for “Brown Paper Bag,” Durst introduces the band in a mock Saturday Night Live-style studio, with the backdrop gradually deconstructing as they play.

Check out the video below.