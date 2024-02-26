DIIV Announce Tour, Team Up With Fred Durst for New Video

After a five year spell in which they largely kept out of the public eye, DIIV will be considerably easier to find this summer. With the group’s fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, due out in May, the Brooklyn four-piece announced a North American tour on Feb. 26, which will take the band to more than 30 different cities across the U.S. and Canada over the summer.
Additionally, DIIV have also released a video for the album’s first pre-release single, featuring some unexpected assistance from Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. In the video for “Brown Paper Bag,” Durst introduces the band in a mock Saturday Night Live-style studio, with the backdrop gradually deconstructing as they play.
Check out the video below.
In a press release, the band explained the album’s title, a reference to a a now-famous analogy coined by author Daniel Quinn. The album is their first since 2019's Deceiver.
"If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out,” the band says in the release. “But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death.
"We understand the metaphor to be one about a slow, sick, and overwhelmingly banal collapse of society under end-stage capitalism, the brutal realities we’ve maybe come to accept as normal. That’s the boiling water and we are the frogs. The album is more or less a collection of snapshots from various angles of our modern condition which we think highlights what this collapse looks like and, more particularly, what it feels like.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.
Check out DIIV’s full tour itinerary below:
6-06 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
6-07 San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom
6-08 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
6-10 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
6-12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
6-13 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
6-14 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
6-16 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
6-18 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
6-19 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
6-20 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
6-21 Austin, TX - Emo’s
6-23 El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace
6-24 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
6-25 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6-27 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
6-29 Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre
7-15 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
7-16 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
7-17 Richmond, VA - The National
7-19 Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
7-20 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
7-21 Miami, FL - The Ground
7-23 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7-25 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7-27 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
7-28 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
7-30 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
7-31 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
8-02 Toronto, Ontario - The Concert Hall
8-04 Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
8-05 Boston, MA - Royale
8-07 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount