Does Netflix's 'One Day' Have One of the Best TV Soundtracks of All Time?

The Netflix series One Day, which premiered in February, has been receiving acclaim from both critics and viewers alike for its blend of romance and drama, but there's an additional reason why so many folks have fallen hard for the 14-episode series: its soundtrack. Adapted from David Nicholls' book of the same name, the series follows the saga of a relationship that more or less spans from 1988-2004 (give or take a few flash-forwards), which provides the opportunity for a jump into the wayback machine and the inclusion of a diverse collection of tunes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix 'One Day' features an expertly-assembled collection of music, courtesy of music supervisor Matt Biffa.

The series' music supervisor is Matt Biffa, whose past work includes such series as Sex Education, Hacks, Cheaters, This Is Going to Hurt, One of Us Is Lying, The End of the F---ing World, After Life, and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, among others, and - as has been the case with many of those aforementioned programs - he takes advantage of the opportunity for eclecticism, spotlighting songs by everyone from S'Express to Jeff Buckley. While there's been no official soundtrack for the series released yet, there is an official Spotify playlist provided by Netflix, which we tacked on below, but before you reach it, you can check out the songs that have featured in all 14 episodes to date.

Article continues below advertisement

Episode 1 Your Love - Frankie Knuckles

Good Life - Inner City

Theme From S-Express - S’Express

Love in a Car - The House of Love

Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading

Saturday Sun - Nick Drake

Rip It Up - Orange Juice

Temptation - New Order

These Days - Nico

Falling Colour - Vanbur

This is the Day - The The Episode 2 Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II

Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas

Here Comes Your Man - Pixies

Last Look - Vanbur

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship

The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys

Falling Colour - Vanbur Episode 3 Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler

Bill is Dead - The Fall

After Hours - The Velvet Underground

Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins Episode 4 I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection

You've Got A Woman - Lion

Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas Episode 5 Anthem - N-Joi

Something Goin On - Todd Terry

My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur

Save Me - Joan Armatrading

Northern Sky - Nick Drake Episode 6 Jump - Studio Pressure

The Only One I Know - The Charlatans

Step It Up - Stereo MCs

Fallen - One Dove

Popscene - Blur

Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers

Thinking About You - Radiohead Episode 7 Rocks - Primal Scream

Glory Box - Portishead

The Wild Ones - Suede Episode 8 Connection - Elastica

Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab

Dreams - The Cranberries Episode 9 The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi

To The End - Blur

On & On - Longpigs Episode 10 Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance

A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers

Candy - Cameo

Show Me Love - Robyn S

Release The Pressure - Leftfield

Sonnet - The Verve Episode 11 Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry

Secret Smile - Semisonic

Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian

Trash - Suede

She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses

Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo

Sunset - The Kinks

Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy Episode 12 Obsolète - MC Solaar

The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy

Pitseleh - Elliott Smith

The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields Episode 13 Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude

Up With People - Lambchop

Tijuana Lady - Gomez

Olympian - Gene

Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy

Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy

Weather With You - Crowded House

Asleep In The Back - Elbow

Satellite of Love - Lou Reed

Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man Episode 14 Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton

Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex

Where Were You - Mekons

Where Is My Love - Cat Power

Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley

Falling Colour - Vanbur

In Cold Light - Vanbur

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Powered by RedCircle