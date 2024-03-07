Does Netflix's 'One Day' Have One of the Best TV Soundtracks of All Time?

The Netflix series One Day, which premiered in February, has been receiving acclaim from both critics and viewers alike for its blend of romance and drama, but there's an additional reason why so many folks have fallen hard for the 14-episode series: its soundtrack.
Adapted from David Nicholls' book of the same name, the series follows the saga of a relationship that more or less spans from 1988-2004 (give or take a few flash-forwards), which provides the opportunity for a jump into the wayback machine and the inclusion of a diverse collection of tunes.
The series' music supervisor is Matt Biffa, whose past work includes such series as Sex Education, Hacks, Cheaters, This Is Going to Hurt, One of Us Is Lying, The End of the F---ing World, After Life, and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, among others, and - as has been the case with many of those aforementioned programs - he takes advantage of the opportunity for eclecticism, spotlighting songs by everyone from S'Express to Jeff Buckley.
While there's been no official soundtrack for the series released yet, there is an official Spotify playlist provided by Netflix, which we tacked on below, but before you reach it, you can check out the songs that have featured in all 14 episodes to date.
Episode 1
- Your Love - Frankie Knuckles
- Good Life - Inner City
- Theme From S-Express - S’Express
- Love in a Car - The House of Love
- Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading
- Saturday Sun - Nick Drake
- Rip It Up - Orange Juice
- Temptation - New Order
- These Days - Nico
- Falling Colour - Vanbur
- This is the Day - The The
Episode 2
- Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II
- Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
- Here Comes Your Man - Pixies
- Last Look - Vanbur
- Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
- The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys
- Falling Colour - Vanbur
Episode 3
- Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
- Bill is Dead - The Fall
- After Hours - The Velvet Underground
- Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins
Episode 4
- I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection
- You've Got A Woman - Lion
- Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas
Episode 5
- Anthem - N-Joi
- Something Goin On - Todd Terry
- My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur
- Save Me - Joan Armatrading
- Northern Sky - Nick Drake
Episode 6
- Jump - Studio Pressure
- The Only One I Know - The Charlatans
- Step It Up - Stereo MCs
- Fallen - One Dove
- Popscene - Blur
- Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers
- Thinking About You - Radiohead
Episode 7
- Rocks - Primal Scream
- Glory Box - Portishead
- The Wild Ones - Suede
Episode 8
- Connection - Elastica
- Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab
- Dreams - The Cranberries
Episode 9
- The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi
- To The End - Blur
- On & On - Longpigs
Episode 10
- Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
- Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance
- A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
- Candy - Cameo
- Show Me Love - Robyn S
- Release The Pressure - Leftfield
- Sonnet - The Verve
Episode 11
- Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry
- Secret Smile - Semisonic
- Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian
- Trash - Suede
- She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses
- Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo
- Sunset - The Kinks
- Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy
Episode 12
- Obsolète - MC Solaar
- The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy
- Pitseleh - Elliott Smith
- The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields
Episode 13
- Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude
- Up With People - Lambchop
- Tijuana Lady - Gomez
- Olympian - Gene
- Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy
- Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy
- Weather With You - Crowded House
- Asleep In The Back - Elbow
- Satellite of Love - Lou Reed
- Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man
Episode 14
- Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton
- Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex
- Where Were You - Mekons
- Where Is My Love - Cat Power
- Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley
- Falling Colour - Vanbur
- In Cold Light - Vanbur
