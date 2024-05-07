Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Stapleton and Blink-182 Among the Headliners for the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival

The lineup for the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival has been unveiled for the weekends of October 4-6 and October 11-13, and it's just as chock full of big-name artists as fans of the festival have come to expect over the years. The list of headliners for the festival features Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, and Leon Bridges. The list of other artists who’ll be appearing during the course of the two-weekend event is sufficiently large that you’ll actually want to examine that on your own, but we’ve picked out a handful of names that should definitely catch your eye, including Norah Jones, Renee Rapp, Foster the People, Chappell Roan, the Red Clay Strays, Orville Peck, Something Corporate, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Santigold, Teddy Swims, Barry Can’t Swim, Bob Schneider, Asleep at the Wheel, and maybe the most brilliantly-named artist on the bill, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol. You can find the official poster below, or you can also click right here.

Source: MEGA Blink-182 and Tyler, the Creator are among the list of headliners appearing at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The details on tickets can be found on the festival's official website, which can be investigated by clicking right here, but to give you an idea of what to expect, here's what the cost of a single weekend will potentially cost you: 3-DAY | WEEKEND GENERAL ADMISSION – Starting at $360 STARTING AT GA+ – Starting at $750 VIP – Starting at $1,760 PLATINUM – Starting at $5,710 In addition, there are also cabanas and hotel packages available. The Cabana Experience allows you admittance to Zilker Park for all three days of the festival and includes all the amenities of GA and VIP along with a dedicated suite for 30 guests, prime views of American Express Stage, all-day complimentary beverage service with beer, wine, and cocktails, complimentary grab & go all day snacks and dinner buffet, dedicated air-conditioned restrooms, the ability to customize cabana signage with your own branding, and dedicated festival entry with golf cart transportation to Cabanas. The Austin City Limits Music Festival Hotel Package gives you admittance to ACL Festival as well as a hotel stay of your choice; you can choose from hotels at the best locations near the festival, featuring exclusive rates, and you can also choose from 3-Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Ticket options.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off in 2002 as a single-weekend festival, but in 2012 the city council of Austin voted unanimously to allow the festival to expand to a two-weekend event, with the weekends happening consecutively. It has continued mostly unabated since then, with the only exception being – you guessed it – the 2020 festival, which was necessarily canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. To say that the event has managed to wrangle some pretty impressive headliners over the years is an understatement: the list of those who’ve been on the bill includes – but is no way limited to – Paul McCartney, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead, Guns N’ Roses, the Cure, Arcade Fire, Robyn, Pearl Jam, the Flaming Lips, Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.