Ed Sheeran to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of 'X' With Special Show, Bonus Songs

Sheeran, if you may remember, broke through big time with this release back in 2014. In celebration of this milestone, he is not only re-issuing the album in various formats, he's adding nine never-before-released-on-vinyl bonus tracks to the current 12-track line-up: "Take It Back," "Shirtsleeves," "Even My Dad Does Sometimes," "I See Fire" (from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug), "All of the Stars" (from The Fault in Our Stars), "English Rose," "Touch and Go," "New York" and "Make It Rain."

He will also play a one-off event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 22, showcasing the 24-track 2015 version x (Wembley Edition). With the realization that his name is going to cause a bit of a log jam with regards to getting tickets, Sheeran is partnering with Seated, according to a press release. Registration is open now through Thursday, May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can go here for more details on the pre-sale. The pre-sale will be limited to a select number of randomly selected fans, with only one registration allowed per person. Registered fans will be notified via email or text before noon ET on Sunday, May 5 with a unique, one-time code that will allow them to buy up to two tickets via Ticketmaster.