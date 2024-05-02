Ed Sheeran to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of 'X' With Special Show, Bonus Songs

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is preparing to re-release his second studio album, X (Multiply), for its 10th anniversary on June 21.
Sheeran, if you may remember, broke through big time with this release back in 2014. In celebration of this milestone, he is not only re-issuing the album in various formats, he's adding nine never-before-released-on-vinyl bonus tracks to the current 12-track line-up: "Take It Back," "Shirtsleeves," "Even My Dad Does Sometimes," "I See Fire" (from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug), "All of the Stars" (from The Fault in Our Stars), "English Rose," "Touch and Go," "New York" and "Make It Rain."
He will also play a one-off event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 22, showcasing the 24-track 2015 version x (Wembley Edition). With the realization that his name is going to cause a bit of a log jam with regards to getting tickets, Sheeran is partnering with Seated, according to a press release. Registration is open now through Thursday, May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can go here for more details on the pre-sale. The pre-sale will be limited to a select number of randomly selected fans, with only one registration allowed per person. Registered fans will be notified via email or text before noon ET on Sunday, May 5 with a unique, one-time code that will allow them to buy up to two tickets via Ticketmaster.
The then-33-year-old Sheeran's career was launched in to stratosphere with the 2014 release of X (Multiply) due in no small part to the success of "Thinking Out Loud," which topped the U.K. Official Singles Chart and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In Q, John Aizlewood rated the album four stars out of five, describing how Sheeran's usage of many collaborators could have been "a potentially foolish move, but Sheeran pulls it off, chiefly because... his friends bend to him, not the other way round."
Famously, Sheeran was taken to court in May 2023 over accusations of plagiarism leveled at "Thinking Out Loud." Lawyers for the estate of late producer Ed Townshend alleged that as the co-writer of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," Sheeran had copied portions for his song and the songwriter's estate was entitled to royalties. The case went to trial and the jury found unanimously in favor of Sheeran.
X (Multiply) 10th Anniversary Edition will be released June 21. You can pre-order here.