Eric Cantona Reveals His Passion for Art in All Its Forms, His Adoration of Being Onstage, and Being Pals with Liam Gallagher

Once he was a footballer, but now he is a singer...among other things. But former Manchester United star Eric Cantona loves music, loves being onstage, and in a conversation with New Musical Express in conjunction with the release of his live album, Cantona Sings Eric, he detailed what led him into music, who's influenced him, and how he plans to evolve as an artist in the future. “I’ve always been passionate about art,” Cantona told NME. “Since I was a kid, I’ve felt the need to express myself through any kind of art. The last [art form] I hadn’t tried was music.”

Source: MEGA Eric Cantona makes his own heaven whenever he performs live.

Cantona first began his efforts as a singer-songwriter in late 2023 with the release of the 4-song I’ll Make My Own Heaven EP, which featuring the singles “The Friends We Lost,” the title track, and “Je veux.” “I love to be on stage – and I love to be in front of the people, you know, singing or playing football or acting in a play in the theatre,” Cantona said in the interview. “I think music is a part of what makes us human. Even animals, you know, can feel the vibes of music. It’s like music was there before us. It can take you into another world, like sport can – if you play or as a fan. Playing live gives me a very, very strong feeling. I love it.” Queried about the artists who've influenced his music, Cantona hinted at a few possibilities while attempting to underline the fact that he's at heart an original. “Of course, when you’re a teenager, you love [certain artists]," he admitted. "For me, I love Jim Morrison. I love Jacques Brel and Serge Gainsbourg but I don’t want to copy them. I have been inspired by people but I don’t do art to copy people. I want to express myself though my personality in my own way. I’m unique.”

Source: MEGA The ex-Manchester Uniter star recently wrapped a tour.

Cantona also indicated a desire to increase the size of his backing band, which wouldn't be hard to do, since it currently consists only of a cellist and a pianist. Having just wrapped up a tour, he's keeping his eyes open to the idea of playing larger venues if at all possible. “Maybe at the end of this year, I will have a drummer or electric guitarist, more musicians – which is a better way to play Glastonbury or another music festival,” he said. “They asked me to play a festival in France. But I said I’d prefer to go with a bigger band.”

Cantona was also asked about his friendship with Liam Gallagher, having presented him with the award for Best Music Film at the 2020 NME Awards (for Liam Gallagher: As It Was), not to mention making an appearance in Gallagher's "Once" video. "I listened to his new album with John Squire, the guitarist of the Stone Roses," he said. "It’s a great album. I love it. And they invited me to go and watch them live. I hope I can go, but I don’t think I can with all the [gigs I’m playing]. We’ll see.”

