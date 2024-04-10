Eurovision Decries 'Harassment' of Contestants Due to Israel's Inclusion

Eurovision has issued a statement denouncing social media activists for their alleged "harassment" of contestants over Israel's inclusion in the event. The annual singing competition has become a hot button issue after organizers refused to boot Israel due to the country's ongoing offensive in Gaza. The letter came from Jean Philip De Tender, the deputy director general of the European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision.

He began by acknowledging "the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year's Eurovision Song Contest – set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East – has provoked." De Tender went on to condemn the "targeted social media campaigns" certain Eurovision artists have faced. "While we strongly support freedom of speech and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we firmly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech, or harassment directed at our artists or any individuals associated with the contest," he said. "The decision to include any broadcaster, including the Israeli broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision Song Contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU’s governing bodies and not that of the individual artists."

The U.K.'s Olly Alexander is one of the contestants who's been targeted. He elected to remain in the competition after activists demanded that he join a boycott last month and was promptly slammed on social media. There may have been additional vitriol leveled at the performer because he previously signed an open letter condemning Israel's offensive in Gaza. Several artists in Sweden, where this year's competition will be held in the city of Malmö, issued a similar letter. "Allowing Israel’s participation undermines not only the spirit of the competition but the entire public service mission," they said. "It also sends the signal that governments can commit war crimes without consequences." Roughly 31,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since October, when Hamas began the war with a surprise attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,200 people. Hundreds of Israelis were also kidnapped into Gaza. Dozens remain in captivity.

EBU defended Israel's presence in Eurovision in a separate statement earlier this year. It noted that the nation has been participating in the competition for more than 50 years. "The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments," said Noel Curran, the organization's director general. "The EBU is aligned with other international organizations, including sports unions and federations and other international bodies, that have similarly maintained their inclusive stance towards Israeli participants in major competitions at this time."

Check out De Tender's statement in its entirety below: "The European Broadcasting Union acknowledges the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year's Eurovision Song Contest - set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East - has provoked. We understand that people will want to engage in debate and express their deeply held views on this matter. We have all been affected by the images, stories and the unquestionable pain suffered by those in Israel and in Gaza. "However, we wish to address the concerns and discussions surrounding this situation, especially the targeted social media campaigns against some of our participating artists. "The decision to include any broadcaster, including the Israeli’ broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision Song Contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU’s governing bodies and not that of the individual artists. These artists come to Eurovision to share their music, culture, and the universal message of unity through the language of music. "The EBU has previously explained the reasoning for the inclusion of KAN and the differences between them as an independent broadcaster and previous participants who were excluded. Constructive debate is a positive consequence of such decisions. "However, while we strongly support freedom of speech and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we firmly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech, or harassment directed at our artists or any individuals associated with the contest. This is unacceptable and totally unfair, given the artists have no role in this decision. "The EBU is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for all participants, staff, and fans of the Eurovision Song Contest. We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to promote the values of respect, inclusivity, and understanding, both online and offline. "We urge everyone to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and support the artists who are working tirelessly - on what is a music and entertainment show - to share their music with the world."

