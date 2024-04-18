Premiere: Immersion and Cubzoa 'Other Ways' - Watch and Listen Here

Immersion, the electronic musical duo composed of Colin Newman and Malka Spigel, have collaborated with Cubzoa (Jack Wolter from the band Penelope Isles) on the song "Other Ways," which will be released as part of the double 10" Nanocluster Vol 2. Watch and listen to the Q premiere below.

This album is the eighth release for the pair as Immersion (they also have another project Githead, started in 2004). Newman, known for his work in alt-rock pioneers Wire, and partner Spigel (formerly of Minimal Compact) began working together in 1985. By 1994, they had released their first album Oscillating and subsequent releases saw the duo collaborating with other electronic artists including G-man (aka Gez Varley of LFO), Claude Young, Fred Giannelli, Scanner (aka Robin Rimbaud), Vapourspace and Mick Harris, who was the original drummer for Napalm Death.

Nanocluster began as a one-off project in 2017 with like-minded collaborative musicians, eventually leading to their debut album in 2021. That album, Nanocluster Vol 1, featured Stereolab singer/guitarist Laetitia Sadier, German post-rock duo Tarwater, electronic musician Ulrich Schnauss and Robin Rimbaud. With the upcoming Nanocluster Vol 2, this second installment is a double 10" with each collaboration taking up one disc. Disc one is built around Thor Harris, the charismatic percussionist from Swans, and disc two is built around Cubzoa. Matt Schulz from Holy F--k plays drums across both combinations.

As Newman says in a release: "It's chemistry and music. Malka and I operate as a team and now we've taken it to another level. Malka comes from a band where they would stand in a room together and work out the material. In Wire, I would present the songs, so when Malka and I first started working together, we had to find a third path, and that was the concept behind our collaboration."

Nanocluster Vol 2 will be released on June 14 via swim~ and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to Newman and Spigel's radio show Swimming In Sound here. Nanocluster Vol 2 - Double 10" tracklist: Immersion | Thor Harris A1. As Long As A2. Just Close Your Eyes A3. Rotations B1. The House Of Thor B2. In Snow B3. At The Wizard’s House Immersion | Cubzoa C1. I’m Barely Here C2. In The Universe C3. Other Ways D1. Not About Me D2. Neptune