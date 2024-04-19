Faithless Announce First Live Shows in 8 Years

Faithless has announced their return to the stage with their first live shows in eight years — and their first since vocalist Maxi Jazz passed away in late 2022. The brief UK/European tour includes dates in Brussels, Luxembourg City, and Amsterdam, plus a homecoming concert at London's Roundhouse in Camden, all of which will take place in June. They will perform with a seven-piece band and have "borrowed" Jean Michel Jarre's set and lighting director, Jvan Morandi. Faithless will also perform at the major UK festivals Glastonbury, Wilderness and Bestival this summer.

"As many of you have noticed, we’re back..." the legendary electronic band, now a duo made up of Sister Bliss and Rollo, shared in a statement. "Some shows have already been announced but we couldn't start the summer without a little personal note. Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day. Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot." "In the meantime, we never stopped (couldn't stop, never wanted to stop!) making music," they continued. "Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released All Blessed and now finally, 8 years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year…" “We are very nervous, but also very EXCITED. We know the show has to be something special: a celebration of our past, of our musical loves, of the man himself and of course, our musical future. We will also be releasing new music; we are, in fact, in the studio as we write this...See you all very soon. Much love Rollo and Bliss."

Tour dates: June 6 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique June 7 Hamburg, Germany – Elbjazz Festival June 9 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier, June 12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso June 14 London, UK – Roundhouse June 26 Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival August 1 Oxfordshire, UK – Wilderness Festival August 15 Weston-under-Lizard, UK – Camp Bestival Shropshire You can sign up for pre-sale tickets via Faithless' official website here. General sale tickets will be available starting April 26.

According to a press release, Faithless have a new album on the way, too, although there are no details on that yet. "With a new album signed and being made the band are set to enter an exciting new era and continue their reign at the forefront of dance music," the press release reads. Maxi Jazz, Rollo, and Sister Bliss formed Faithless in 1995. They performed their first show at Camden's Jazz Cafe and released their debut album Reverence, featuring hits like "Insomnia" and "Salva Mea," a year later. They have since released six more albums: 1998's Sunday 8PM, 2001's Outrospective, 2004's No Roots, 2006's To All New Arrivals, 2010's The Dance, and 2020's All Blessed.

