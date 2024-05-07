Falling in Reverse Debuts Heavy New Single 'Ronald' Featuring Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible Ahead of Upcoming LP

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke just released what could be the heaviest track of his career. Tech N9ne and Slaughter to Prevail vocalist Alex Terrible also appear on "Ronald," the single new from Falling in Reverse's upcoming album Popular Monster. The record is due out on Friday, July 26 via Epitaph Records. "Ronald" is an absolutely pummeling nu metalcore track defined by its booming dynamic production, disorienting electronic samples and sinister guitar work. It was released alongside an elaborate CGI music video that feels straight out of a Blockbuster action movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Epitaph Records It will appear on the band's upcoming album 'Popular Monster,' which is due out on Friday, July 26.

Falling in Reverse also announced a new slate of U.S. tour dates with support from Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne, Black Veil Brides, Nathan James and Jeris Johnson on select dates. The trek will begin in Nampa, Idaho on Aug. 18 and end in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. Presale tickets will be available as early as 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 7. The general public can buy them at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, May 10. Popular Monster will be Falling in Reverse's first full LP since 2017's Coming Home, but much of the tracklist has already been released as a series of singles. The cover art for the upcoming record is one of Radke's mugshots. The former Escape the Fate frontman was convicted on felony battery charges and sentenced to five years of probation after he was involved in a 2006 Los Vegas brawl where a man was killed, Loudwire reported. Radke ended up spending two years in prison for probation violations. His legal troubles led Escape the Fate to replace Radke with Craig Mabbit, formerly of Blessthefall.

Article continues below advertisement

Radke formed the earliest lineup of Falling in Reverse while he was still in prison. He even recorded some of the band's earliest demos while behind bars. The Popular Monsters mugshot appears to be from Radke's 2012 arrest in Los Angeles. The frontman was taken into custody on a domestic violence warrant. He eventually posted bail and pleaded no contest to a disturbing the peace charge. Falling in Reverse is one of the most popular alternative acts around these days. Their sophomore effort Fashionably Late peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and made it to No. 4 on the U.S. rock chart. Last year, the band's single "Watch the World Burn" made it to No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. That track and several others have made it No. 1 on the German rock chart.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pummeling metalcore track could be the most brutal thing Ronnie Radke has ever written.

Here's the tracklist for Popular Monster: Prequel Popular Monster All My Life Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible) Voices In My Head Bad Guy (Feat. Saraya) Watch The World Burn Trigger Warning ZOMBIFIED NO FEAR Last Resort – Reimagined

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Falling in Reverse will also tour the U.S. later this year with support from Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides and more.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: 8/18 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Amphitheater* 8/21 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest* 8/22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre* 8/23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater* 8/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre* 8/27 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater* 8/29 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^ 8/30 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^ 9/1 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^ 9/2 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^ 9/4 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater^ 9/6 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live^ 9/7 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^ 9/9 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion^ 9/10 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater^ 9/12 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake^ 9/13 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center^ 9/15 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^ 9/16 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^ 9/17 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^ 9/20 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater^ 9/21 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^ 9/23 — Denver, CO — The JunkYard^ 9/25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^ 9/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum^ *With Nathan James ^With Jeris Johnson