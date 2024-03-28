Fink Releases New Video After Five Year Hiatus, 'What Would You Call Yourself': Watch Here

Fink, the alias of Fin Greenall (as well as bandmates Guy Whittaker and Tim Thornton), has released a new song and one-take video for "What Would You Call Yourself." The song is the first teaser from the upcoming July 5 album Beauty In Your Wake. Watch and listen below.

Source: FINK/YouTube FINK - What Would You Call Yourself (Official Video)

Greenall says of the track: "If you were alone in this world, what would you call yourself? Without the pressure of others, how would you see yourself? 'What Would You Call Yourself' is about the power of language and also the pointlessness of names, brands and gimmicks. It's about identity but from within yourself, not your identity in relation to others."

Greenall has been a fixture in music since 1997, beginning as a DJ with a hard lean into electronic music. But in the mid-2000s, he became dissatisfied with dance music and disc jockeying, and enlisted friends Whittaker and Thorton for Fink's 2006 debut Biscuits for Breakfast , featuring the smoky, jazzy single "Pretty Little Thing." However, it was his songwriting collaborations with John Legend in 2008 on the UK No.1 "Greenlight" and "Set Me Free" (and later in 2013 with Legend for the song "Move," for the soundtrack to 12 Years A Slave) that set him on a more commercial path. His co-writing with the late Amy Winehouse on "Half Time" (from the 2011 posthumous collection Lioness: Hidden Treasures) brought him even more name recognition and an appreciation for his ability to dabble in multiple musical genres.

Source: ℗ © Universal Island Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited/Amy Winehouse/YouTube Half Time

In 2012, Fink featured alongside Professor Green on "Read All About It, Pt. II", a new version of Green's hit single "Read All About It," which was recorded exclusively for Q. Since 2007, Fink has released eight studio albums. However, it was the material from 2017's Fink's Sunday Night Blues Club, Vol. 1, which started off as a side project, that brought Fink a completely new type of exposure. Recorded in Greenall's apartment in Berlin and mixed and produced by Fink and Flood (Depeche Mode, The Murder Capital), the downbeat "Cold Feet" was used in the AMC/Netflix television show Better Call Saul.

Source: ℗ © Finian Paul Greenall/YouTube Fink - 'Cold Feet'

Fink will release Beauty In Your Wake on CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats including Dolby Atmos. The full track listing for the album: 1. What Would You Call Yourself 2. The Only Thing That Matters 3. Be Forever Like A Curse 4. It's Like You Ain't Mine No More 5. Follow You Down 6. I Don't See You As The Others Do 7. One Last Gift 8. Don't Forget To Leave 9. So We Find Ourselves In Love With You 10. When I Turn This Corner