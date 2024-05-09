Watch Fontaines D.C. Debut New Songs at Brooklyn Show

Fontaines D.C. announced their new album Romance, their first since leaving Partisan and signing to XL Recordings, last month. And last night, they played the first show of their new era at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York. The Irish post-punk band played the LP's lead single "Starburster," which they performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, of course. But they also took the opportunity to debut some brand new material from the upcoming record.

Fontaines D.C. walking out to their unreleased track ‘Romance’ from their upcoming LP of the same name at Warsaw, Brooklyn on May 8. pic.twitter.com/MiMgh7q0GX — Anagricel (@itsanagricel) May 9, 2024

Frontman Grian Chatten, guitarists Carlos O'Connor and Conor Curley, bassist Conor Deegan III, and drummer Tom Coll walked onstage as Romance's title track played for the audience. And following a set that included selections from all three of their past LPs, they spiced up the three-song encore by performing the unreleased Romance track "Favourite" live for the first time ever. The sold-out crowd of 1000 reportedly included some familiar faces like Alex Turner, whose band Arctic Monkeys toured with Fontaines last year.

Here's the setlist from their show at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York on May 8: Romance (intro music) Nabokov A Lucid Dream Skinty Fia Televised Mind How Cold Love Is I Don’t Belong Sha Sha Sha A Hero’s Death Hurricane Laughter Too Real Roman Holiday Boys in the Better Land Jackie Down the Line Starburster Big Favourite (live debut) I Love You

Fontaines D.C. performing ‘Starburster’ at Warsaw in Brooklyn on May 8 pic.twitter.com/ugidgZqPP1 — Anagricel (@itsanagricel) May 9, 2024

Romance is set for release on August 23. Fontaines D.C. will head out on a European tour in June followed by appearances at Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds Festivals, a North American tour, and a tour of the U.K. and Ireland. Check out some of their upcoming dates below. Tour dates: September 20 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA September 21 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR September 22 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC September 24 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA September 26 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA September 27 - SOMA - San Diego, CA September 28 - Fox Theater - Pomona, CA September 30 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ October 2 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO October 4 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS October 5 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE October 6 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI October 8 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN October 9 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL October 11 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON October 12 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC October 13 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA October 15 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY October 18 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC October 20 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA November 20 - The Halls - Wolverhampton, UK November 22 – Alexandra Palace - London, UK November 23 – Alexandra Palace - London, UK November 24 – Utilita Arena - Cardiff, UK November 26 – Pavilions - Plymouth, UK November 27 – Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, UK November 29 – Aviva Studios - Manchester, UK November 30 – Aviva Studios - Manchester, UK December 1 – Aviva Studios - Manchester, UK December 3 – First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK December 4 – OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK December 6 – 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

