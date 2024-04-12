Fontaines D.C. Tease New Music

The extremely good post-punk band Fontaines D.C. — one of Ireland's greatest musical exports, according to one very reputable publication — is teasing some new music.
After changing the profile picture on all of their social media pages to a new eye-poppingly bright green and pink logo, the band took to TikTok to post a snippet of an unreleased song.
"I wanna see you alone / I wanna sharp the stone / I wanna bounce the bone / I wanna mess with it," frontman Grian Chatten sings in his distinct Skerries accent over a trip-hop-inflected beat.
The music plays over footage — presumably from a music video shoot? — of a shirtless, very beaten-up Chatten wearing lime green pants, hanging out and petting a small pig.
Fontaines D.C. also posted a similar image from the same shoot on their official Instagram account.
Fontaines D.C. took the world by storm with their 2019 debut album Dogrel, 11 tracks of evocative barroom philosophizing set to a bracing twin-guitar assault. Beyond its glowing critical reception, the record was a surprising commercial success, both nominated for a Mercury Prize and cracking the top 10 of the UK charts.
"I'm gonna be big,” Chatten memorably proclaimed on Dogrel's first track, and indeed, the band has only gotten bigger from there. Dogrel's follow-up, 2020's A Hero's Death, was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. And their most recent LP, 2022's Skinty Fia, reached No. 1 on both the Irish and UK album charts.
Chatten released his debut solo album, Chaos for the Fly, last June. Since then, Fontaines D.C. has contributed to a limited edition Ceasefire 12-inch alongside Massive Attack and Young Fathers to raise money for Doctors Without Borders' emergency operations in Gaza and the West Bank. And now, they appear to be gearing up for a new album rollout.
In possibly related news, Fontaines D.C. recently announced a summer 2024 tour across Europe, culminating in two performances at 2024's Reading & Leeds Festivals in August. Find the dates for that below.
June 06 - Norway - Bergenfest
June 13-15 - Finland - Sideways
June 15 - Latvia - Palladium
June 18 - Poland - Stodoła
June 19 - Poland - Tama
June 21 - Germany - Hurricane Festival
June 22 - Germany - Southside Festival
June 23 - Itality - La Prima Estate
June 25 - Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica
June 26 - Switzerland - Les Docks
August 9 - Germany - Haldern Pop Festival
August 7-12 - Hungary - Sziget
August 12 - Slovenia - Kino Šiška
August 13 - Austria - Arena Wien
August 15 - France - Cabaret Vert
August 14-17 - Portugal - Paredes de Coura
August 20 - Turkey - Zorlu PSM
August 24 - UK - Reading Festival
August 25 - UK - Leeds Festival
Fontaines D.C. will also perform at Glastonbury 2024 in June and were all set to play Splendour in the Grass until that got cancelled.