Foo Fighters Announce Extra Tickets for This Summer's U.K. Stadium Tour

Foo Fighters have announced the release of an extra batch of tickets for their upcoming Everything or Nothing at All U.K. tour in support of last year's But Here We Are, their first new album since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. The seven-date run in June will see the beloved rock band playing stadiums in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham with support from Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Chroma, Himalayas, Honeyblood, Hot Milk, and Shame.

UK!!! 🇬🇧 Announcing extra tickets are being made available at each show on the Everything or Nothing At All Tour!!! The additional tickets will be on sale Friday, 10 May at 9am BST.



See all upcoming shows: https://t.co/00T9ExQAnu pic.twitter.com/7KasqNBL6X — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 8, 2024

The extra tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 10, at 9:00 a.m. BST and be available here. Check out the upcoming Everything or Nothing at All U.K. tour dates below. June 13 - Manchester, UK - Emirates Old Trafford Stadium (with Wet Leg and Loose Articles) June 15 - Manchester, UK - Old Trafford Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Chroma) June 17 Glasgow, UK - Hampden Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood) June 20 London, UK - London Stadium (with Wet Leg and Shame) June 22 London, UK - London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk) June 25 Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (with Wet Leg and Himalayas) June 27 Birmingham, UK - Villa Park Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

The Foo Fighters recently kicked off the North American leg of their 2024 world tour with a show in Dallas, Texas earlier this month. After heading across the pond, they're returning in July for a massive stadium tour running through August with support from the Hives, Amyl and the Sniffers, the Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, and Alex G. Here are those dates: May 9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (with Nova Twins) May 11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville July 19 - New York, New York - Citi Field (with the Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers) July 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (with the Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers) July 23 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium (with the Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers) July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park (with Pretenders and Mammoth WVH) July 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field (with Pretenders and L7) August 3 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High (with Pretenders and Mammoth WVH) August 7 -San Diego, CA - Petco Park (with the Hives and Alex G) August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium (with the Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers) August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium (with Pretenders and Alex G) August 13 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord August 16 - Portland, OR - Providence Park (with Pretenders and Alex G) August 18 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park (with Pretenders and Alex G)

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place. The Foo Fighters released their latest album, But Here We Are, last June — their first since Taylor Hawkins died in 2022. Drummer Josh Freese has since joined the band. "It continues to be bittersweet," Freese told The Daily Star last month. "Part of me wants to say like I wish I wasn't there at all. I wish there wasn't a reason for me to be the drummer in Foo Fighters. "I was friendly acquaintances with Taylor for like 25 years and then in the last five/six years we became a lot closer, which makes the whole thing even more odd," he added. "After Taylor's passing, first thing I thought was how are these guys going to move on from this – Taylor was such an important component, on and off stage. And he wasn't just a drummer, you know. He was such a big personality. [I thought] 'Are they even going to go on...does Dave go solo now?'"

