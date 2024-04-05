Frances Bean Speaks Out on 30th Anniversary of Her Father Kurt Cobain's Death

Frances Bean Cobain marked the 30th anniversary of her father Kurt's death with a social media post on Friday, April 5. The Nirvana frontman died by suicide on this date in 1994. Frances was just a year old at the time. "I wish I could’ve known my Dad," she wrote next to the Instagram post featuring several pictures of Kurt. Some show him as a child and others show the rock star playing with Frances while she was a baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'I wish I could’ve known my Dad,' she wrote.

"I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story," she said. "I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told)." Losing her father at such a young age had a huge impact on Frances' personal development. "In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing," she said. "The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I’ve been conscious, is that it serves a purpose. The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist along side each other or none of this would have any meaning. It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives. "As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends."

Article continues below advertisement

Frances has managed to maintain a positive attitude in spite of the tragedy. "There is also deep wisdom being on an expedited path to understanding how precious life is," she said. "He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It’s the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Frances was still a baby when Kurt died by suicide on this date in 1994.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

Frances also shared two touching personal anecdotes, including one about Kurt's mother. "His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, 'you have his hands,'" she wrote. "She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she’s holding his hands wherever they are." The other was a portion of the letter Kurt wrote to Frances before she was born: "The last line of it reads,'“wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.' He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways. Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent."

Source: MEGA Last year, Frances married pro skateboarder Tony Hawk's son Riley.

Article continues below advertisement

Frances got married to pro skateboarder Tony Hawk's son Riley during a private ceremony last October. Her mother Courtney Love is the vocalist for Hole. The musician will be the focus of a new BBC series called Courtney Love’s Women.

Powered by RedCircle