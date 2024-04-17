Frank Turner Schedules 15 Shows in 15 Different Cities Within a 24-Hour Period

In an effort to draw attention to both independent record shops and independent grassroots music venues, Turner is going to attempt to set the world record for playing the most shows in different cities in 24 hours. To do so, he'll be playing 15 shows in 15 different cities on May 4 and 5.

With a fanbase that already numbers in the millions, English singer-songwriter Frank Turner is certainly in no real need of publicity stunts, but when you've got a new album on the horizon - Undefeated, Turner's 10th album, arrives on May 3 - it never hurts to have a hook to secure a bit more press, and he's found a good one.

The specifics of setting the record will require Turner to play sets of at least 20 minutes in length, and it's fair to say that he's trying to blow the current record-holder out of the water: Hunter Hayes performed 10 shows in order to take the title away from the Flaming Lips, who'd previously held the title by doing eight shows.

Mind you, Turner also has the advantage of having secured the best possible sponsorship for such an endeavor: FREENOW, an app which is self-described as providing "the largest vehicle choice for consumers across Europe available in 9 markets and in over 150 cities."

“With nearly 3000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge — I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake," Turner said in a statement. "For the release of my tenth studio album, Undefeated, I will be making an attempt at a world record: the most number of shows in different cities in 24 hours. It’s not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”

(In a subsequent post on Twitter, he added, "I will be drinking an insane amount of coffee!")