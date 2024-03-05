Garbage Announce UK and European Summer 2024 Tour Dates

"So excited to announce that after 5 long years, we are finally returning to Europe this summer. Hope you will be able to join us," the band shared on their Instagram account.

However, a Dec. 9 Christmas gig for Los Angeles radio station KROQ went awry when frontperson Shirley Manson broke up an alleged altercation during the band's set which proceeded to go viral.

The alt-rockers released Anthology, a greatest hits/remastered album in 2022 and No Gods No Masters in 2021 with tours in between, most notably co-headling a North American tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds last year.

The band were into their third song "Wolves," when Manson spotted the squabbling at the front of the stage.

"Stop, stop," Manson instructed her band, pausing the show. The singer then turned her attention to the situation in the crowd. "Knock this off, girls. Knock this f**king s**t off right the f**k now. What the f**k is wrong with you? F**k this s**t."

She continued, "I don't know ladies, I don't know what the f**k-ing story is; quite frankly, I don't care. There's enough f**king bulls**t in this world... I don’t care who it is. I want it to f**king stop. This is f**king bulls**t. Do we not have enough f**king s**t going on in the world without going f**king aggro at some f**king Christmas party? F**k this."

Manson then pointed out to the venue’s staff, "Separate them right the f**k now. Security, I'd like you to get your f**king a**es in there and find out what the f**k is going on," she said. "I don't want anyone to get hurt. Somebody has lost something, whether it’s a contact lens, glasses or a phone. Let's f**king sort it out."

Broadcasting her frustration, she yelled, "Meanwhile, we’ve got 30 f**king minutes on this stage and you're eating into our time. So f**king get it sorted. I don't have patience for this s**t." The band then proceeded to finish their slot in the show.