Killing Joke Members Speak Out About Geordie Walker's Death

The surviving members of Killing Joke have spoken out about the death of guitarist Kevin "Geordie" Walker. He suffered a fatal stroke in Prague on the morning of Nov. 26 at age 64. The band initially broke the news with a brief social media post over the weekend. Q received a longer statement from the band's representatives on Tuesday.

"I spoke to Geordie last week," frontman and keyboardist Jaz Coleman said. "He began our hour-long conversation with 'there he is,' and apart from a flu, he was in fine spirits and looking forward to the future with optimism. We reincarnated before and we will reincarnate again. I never left his side in 44 years." Walker was born on December 18, 1958 on Chester le Street in Newcastle upon Tyne. The guitarist's nickname "Geordie" was a reference to the regional Northeast English accent he picked up there in his youth. He eventually moved to London to study architecture, which is where he became a founding member of Killing Joke in 1979 after responding to an ad in the Melody Maker. The guitarist went on to record 15 studio albums with the trailblazing post-punk band. Their 1985 release Night Time made it to No. 11 on the UK Albums chart and was eventually certified gold in their native country.

"He is now flying high with The Valkyries, on his way to the halls of Valhalla," Bassist Martin "Youth" Glover said of Walker. "He defined a generation or three with his genius. We are all honoured to have served with him and shared his vision of what the band could be." Drummer Paul Ferguson spoke about how Walker's death has halted the band's future plans. "We are devastated by the news of our brother’s sudden passing," he said. "Our collective look forwards have come to naught and the maestro strummed his last glorious chords. I was honoured to play in the band with him, a rare talent and wit who suffered no fools. Rest In Peace Geords." Fans also mourned the guitarist on social media. "(He was) one of the most unique and influential musicians of the modern era. His work with Killing Joke laid the foundation for so many bands and entire subgenres over the last 40 years," one said. Another poster said Walker was "known for his power house riffing guitar" and described him as "a refined, quiet, and discreet man with a deep charisma. May he rest in the Lap of Compassion."