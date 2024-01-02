Glastonbury Founder Michael Eavis and Singer Leona Lewis Among List of New Year Honours 2024

Britain's New Year Honours List 2024 has been announced, with several entertainment figures being acknowledged for services to the UK. Leona Lewis, Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, and Bond songstress Shirley Bassey are among those to be honored by King Charles III.

Source: CAN / Capital Pictures / MEGA Dame Shirley Bassey at the premiere of 'Sunset Blvd..' London, October 12, 2023.

Michael Eavis, Glastonbury Festival founder, receives a knighthood (along with his 2007 CBE appointment) and becomes Sir Michael, for services to music and charity. The Glastonbury Festival, started by Eavis and his second wife Jean in 1969 as the Bath Festival of Blues, has grown into a yearly cultural event with a record-breaking $4 million in 2023 donated to various organizations, including Greenpeace, Oxfam and WaterAid. Leona Lewis is appointed OBE for her services to music and charity. Springing to fame from her 2006 UK X Factor win, Lewis has been active in various causes including animal welfare, working with The Prince's Trust on ecological issues and collaborating in October 2023 with Snoop Dogg on "It's Okay" for World Mental Health Day.

Dame Shirley Bassey's appointment is a CH (Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour) for services to music. This award, designated for figures who have made "a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time," is limited to 65 living persons within the Commonwealth realms. Current CH honorees include Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

Source: Zumapress.com / MEGA Sir Ridley Scott at the premiere of his film 'Napoleon' in 2023.

Sir Ridley Scott is awarded the GBE (Knights Grand Cross), a higher-ranking honor of chivalry for services to the UK film industry. Scott saw his latest film Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, released worldwide in November 2023. Other names in the entertainment world that are on the Honours List include Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and her mother Jennifer for services to People with Brain Injuries. Best-selling author Jilly Cooper receives a damehood for her services to literature and charity.

The New Years Honours List are appointments that recognize the achievements and service of extraordinary people across Commonwealth countries. According to the UK Government's website, people are awarded honors for: "making a difference to their community or field of work; enhancing Britain’s reputation; long-term voluntary service; innovation and entrepreneurship; changing things, with an emphasis on achievement; improving life for people less able to help themselves; (and) displaying moral courage."