Glen Campbell Posthumously Duets With Brian Wilson on Ballad 'Strong'

Singer-songwriter Glen Campbell, who died in August 2017 at the age of 81, is being celebrated posthumously through the release of Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions, releasing April 19. The latest release from the album, "Strong," features additional vocals by The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson. Listen below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ℗ © 2024 Surfdog Records, under exclusive license to Big Machine Label Group, LLC Glen Campbell, Brian Wilson - Strong (Lyric Video)

The album is a re-imagining of Campbell's 2011 album Ghost on the Canvas. That album was to set have been his farewell to recording after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009, however he was able to bring his career to a close with two more LPs: See You There in 2012 and Adios in 2017. The 12-song, full-length album is a track-for-track re-working integrating Campbell's original vocals into duets featuring, among others, "There’s No Me… Without You (with Carole King)," "Hold On Hope (with Eric Church)," "Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton)" and "The Long Walk Home (with Hope Sandoval)."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: © Big Machine Records/Surfdog Records The full-length album is released April 19.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Article continues below advertisement

The inclusion of Brian Wilson, however, brings a particularly bittersweet quality to the collection. "Glen was a great singer and a great guy," Wilson said via a statement. "Our intention in doing ‘Strong’ was to echo back to 'Guess I’m Dumb' and the times that Glen and I worked together. It's kinda got that vibe to it and I dig the sound of it." Campbell and Wilson's association dates back to the 1960s, when Wilson collapsed with a nervous breakdown at the start of a Beach Boys tour in December of 1964. Campbell was called in to help as the Beach Boys' touring bassist until March of 1965. His talents were alreadfy well-known in the music industry, having played on several hundred recordings thanks to his affiliation with the legendary Wrecking Crew. As a thank you, Wilson penned the song "Guess I'm Dumb" -- while the gesture was sincere, the record failed to chart. However, in the ensuing decades, Campbell went on to release 64 albums and iconic songs such as "Gentle On My Mind," "Wichita Lineman," "By The Time I Get To Phoenix," "Galveston," "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Southern Nights."

Source: ℗ © Andalusian Songs/Glen Campbell/YouTube Guess I'm Dumb

Article continues below advertisement

Pre-order Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions here. Tracklist and collaborations for Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost on the Canvas Sessions: 1. "There's No Me… Without You (with Carole King)" 2. "Ghost On The Canvas (with Sting)" 3. "Hold On Hope (with Eric Church)" 4. “The Long Walk Home (with Hope Sandoval)” 5. "Nothing But The Whole Wide World (with Eric Clapton)" 6. "In My Arms (with Brian Setzer)" 7. "A Better Place (with Dolly Parton)" 8. "Strong (with Brian Wilson)" 9. "A Thousand Lifetimes (with Linda Perry)" 10. "It’s Your Amazing Grace (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)" 11. “Any Trouble (with X)" 12. "I'm Not Gonna Miss You (with Elton John)"

Powered by RedCircle