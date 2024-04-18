GloRilla Arrested for DUI in Georgia

Rising Memphis rap star GloRilla was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early Tuesday morning.
The artist, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was charged with driving under the influence, consuming an open alcoholic beverage, and failure to obey traffic control device following a traffic stop in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb about half an hour outside Atlanta.
According to the incident report obtained by the Macon Telegraph, cops pulled GloRilla over when they saw her vehicle making an illegal U-turn at a red light at around 4:00 a.m. ET.
"While speaking to Woods, I immediately noticed her eyes to be watery and bloodshot,” arresting officer Alexa Carrillo wrote, adding that she could smell marijuana coming from the car and alcohol on the rapper's breath.
GloRilla, who said she was on her way home from a venue in Atlanta, reportedly admitted to police that she had been drinking that night but insisted that "it does not matter and she was good to drive."
She failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a portable breath test. At one point during the traffic stop, the officers said they had to inform GloRilla that her breast was exposed.
GloRilla was arrested after the police searched her car and found marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage. She was booked into Gwinnett County Jail just after 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday and released on bond several hours later.
GloRilla just released her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang on April 5. The project contained the song "Wanna Be," a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion that peaked at No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. She will also open for Megan Thee Stallion on her upcoming Hot Girl Summer headlining tour, which is set to kick off in Minneapolis on May 14.
Despite the legal trouble, GloRilla has remained very active on social media over the past several days, promoting "Wanna Be" on both Instagram and Twitter. She has yet to comment on the arrest.
She is still scheduled to perform alongside rappers including Boosie and Moneybagg Yo at the Boombox Spring Fest in Macon on Saturday, and there is no indication that the arrest will affect any upcoming tour dates.
GloRilla rose to fame after the viral success of her 2022 single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." She signed to fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti's record label Collective Music Group, an imprint of Interscope, later that year, and has gone on to collaborate with artists including Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, Juicy J, Ciara, Gangsta Boo, Lil Durk, and Tay Keith.
She has been nominated for several BET Hip Hop Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and a Grammy, and was selected as part of XXL's annual "Freshmen Class" list in 2023.
Three people died and several more were injured after a stampede broke out at a GloRilla concert in Rochester last year. The incident began when audience members thought they heard gunshots and rushed towards the exit. The venue has since been shut down.