GloRilla Arrested for DUI in Georgia

The artist, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was charged with driving under the influence, consuming an open alcoholic beverage, and failure to obey traffic control device following a traffic stop in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb about half an hour outside Atlanta.

Officers said they smelled marijuana in the rapper's car and alcohol on her breath.

According to the incident report obtained by the Macon Telegraph, cops pulled GloRilla over when they saw her vehicle making an illegal U-turn at a red light at around 4:00 a.m. ET.

"While speaking to Woods, I immediately noticed her eyes to be watery and bloodshot,” arresting officer Alexa Carrillo wrote, adding that she could smell marijuana coming from the car and alcohol on the rapper's breath.

GloRilla, who said she was on her way home from a venue in Atlanta, reportedly admitted to police that she had been drinking that night but insisted that "it does not matter and she was good to drive."

She failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a portable breath test. At one point during the traffic stop, the officers said they had to inform GloRilla that her breast was exposed.

GloRilla was arrested after the police searched her car and found marijuana and an open alcoholic beverage. She was booked into Gwinnett County Jail just after 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday and released on bond several hours later.