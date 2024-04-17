Pale Saints Guitarist Graeme Naysmith Dead at 56: 'Music Was His Passion'

Graeme Naysmith, the founding guitarist of the indie pop/shoegaze band Pale Saints, has died at age 56.
The musician passed away on April 4, according to a Facebook post from his subsequent project The X-Ray Eyes. No cause of death was listed.
"We’re devastated to say that our guitarist and friend Jock (Graeme) Naysmith died recently," the band said.
"He was a great guitar player but an even better guy and we’re going to miss him like you wouldn’t believe. He was a much loved husband and father and our thoughts are with all his family.
"We managed to record a load of new songs with Jock over the last few years, hopefully they’ll be released in the future."
Naysmith created Pale Saints with frontman Ian Masters and drummer Chris Cooper in 1987. The guitarist remained a member of the Leeds band until they broke up in 1996.
The group's studio debut studio album The Comforts of Madness was released by 4AD Records in February 1990. The LP made it to No. 40 on the albums chart in the U.K.
Pale Saints followed that up with In Ribbons in 1992, which made it to No. 61 on the chart. The group's final album Slow Buildings was released in 1994 following Masters' departure.
Naysmith and Cooper went on to play with Lorimer, the Program, Flies On You, Father Figures, and the Terminals, Stereogum reported.
The Terminals became Cyanide Pills after Naysmith departed. He and Cyanide Pills member Sy Shields started another group called the Longshots in 2010. That project eventually became The X-Ray Eyes.
"Music was his passion. I never saw him get angry or frustrated with anyone or anything in all the time I knew him," Shields said in an Instagram post. "He really was a lovely bloke and I miss him already."
Naysmith also worked as the resident engineer at the Joseph's Well studio in Leeds. That's where he set Shields in 2000.
Fans mourned Naysmith in the comments below the Facebook post.
"Thats a shock, sorry for your loss he was a top bloke," one person said.
"So very sorry to hear this. We have been looking forward to seeing you guys again. I hope his family knows how much joy he brought to people through his music. RIP Jock," said another.
"Sorry to hear this Jock was a top man," a different commenter said. "Thanks for the amazing tunes and for many bands his patience in sound engineering at Josephs Well."