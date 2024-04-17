Pale Saints Guitarist Graeme Naysmith Dead at 56: 'Music Was His Passion'

The musician passed away on April 4, according to a Facebook post from his subsequent project The X-Ray Eyes. No cause of death was listed.

Graeme Naysmith, the founding guitarist of the indie pop/ shoegaze band Pale Saints , has died at age 56.

He was a member of the indie pop/shoegaze band's first lineup in 1987 and remained in the band until it broke up in 1996.

"We’re devastated to say that our guitarist and friend Jock (Graeme) Naysmith died recently," the band said.

"He was a great guitar player but an even better guy and we’re going to miss him like you wouldn’t believe. He was a much loved husband and father and our thoughts are with all his family.

"We managed to record a load of new songs with Jock over the last few years, hopefully they’ll be released in the future."

Naysmith created Pale Saints with frontman Ian Masters and drummer Chris Cooper in 1987. The guitarist remained a member of the Leeds band until they broke up in 1996.

The group's studio debut studio album The Comforts of Madness was released by 4AD Records in February 1990. The LP made it to No. 40 on the albums chart in the U.K.

Pale Saints followed that up with In Ribbons in 1992, which made it to No. 61 on the chart. The group's final album Slow Buildings was released in 1994 following Masters' departure.