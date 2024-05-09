Graham Nash and Judy Collins to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash and iconic musician and activist Judy Collins will be sharing the stage as part of his Graham Nash – More Evenings of Songs and Stories tour at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at New York's Carnegie Hall on October 1.

Graham Nash, a voice that's both recognizable and endearing.

Nash, an integral component of not only the British Invasion (as a member of the Hollies) but also a transformative force in folk-rock with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has been on tour for the past few years showcasing his six-decade career through song and storytelling performances. The venues of choice – amphitheaters, auditoriums and small-capacity pavilions – have made for an intimate journey, as Nash delves deep into his vast catalog of music and memories.

Our House

Collins, who began her career in 1961 with the traditional folk covers album A Maid of Constant Sorrow, moved into the world of folk-rock and art-pop with her rendition of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now" and was part of the inner circle of the Laurel Canyon music scene, that included Crosby, Stills and Nash by virtue of her relationship with Stephen Stills, whose deathless composition "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" was dedicated to her.

Both Sides Now

Crosby, Stills & Nash - Suite: Judy Blue Eyes

Both Nash and Collins have released new music in addition to their separate performance schedules. Nash released the 13-track Now in May of 2023. At the age of 82, his familiar soaring tenor cascades beautifully, with a timbre and sweetness that belies his years in front of the mic.

Right Now

Collins, who made her Carnegie Hall debut in 1962, has become a symbol for women's empowerment and justice through her work with UNICEF, suicide prevention (in the wake of her son's death in 1992) and calling attention to her own past issues with alcohol and bulimia. She received an Academy Award nomination in 1975 for Best Documentary Feature as a co-director of Antonia: A Portrait of the Woman. Her 1970 rendition of "Amazing Grace" was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as being 'culturally, historically, or artistically significant' in 2017. Her latest release, 2022's Spellbound, was Collins' first to contain completely original material and earned the 85-year-old legend a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.

Judy Collins - Spellbound

Graham Nash - An Evening of Songs and Stories with his special guest Judy Collins will be one night only at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at 11:00am ET and can be purchased here.

