Grammy Awards Kick Off Afternoon Ceremony in Los Angeles: How to Watch

Though the big fireworks aren’t coming for a few more hours, the 66th annual Grammy Awards officially got underway at Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater just after noon on Feb. 4, with a performance of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" from Sheila E., Larkin Poe, Jordin Sparks and Pentatonix. Stay tuned to Q for all of the biggest stories from the Grammys as they develop. The vast majority of the Grammys’ 94 awards will be delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony this afternoon, although the major performances and the biggest awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA SZA leads the Grammy pack with nine nominations, including Record, Song and Album of the Year.

To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live. In addition to more than 70 awards, the early ceremony will also feature performances from Angie Fisher, Cheyenne Jackson & Alexandra Silber, Old Crow Medicine Show, Ana Tijoux, and jazz ensemble featuring Nathan East, Robert Glasper, Billy Hart, and Joe Lovano. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on. Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lana Del Rey is up for both Album and Song of the Year.

SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year. Taylor Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift could make history tonight with a record fourth win in the Album of the Year category.

Never miss a story — sign up for the Q newsletter for the latest music news on all your favorite artists, all in one place.

Check out all the nominees for the “big four” categories below: Record of the Year "Worship" — Jon Batiste "Not Strong Enough" — Boygenius "Flowers" — Miley Cyrus "What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish "On My Mama" — Victoria Monét "Vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo "Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift "Kill Bill" — SZA Album of the Year World Music Radio — Jon Batiste The Record — Boygenius Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe Guts — Olivia Rodrigo Midnights — Taylor Swift SOS — SZA Song of the Year "A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey) "Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) "Butterfly" — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) "Dance The Night" — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa) "Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus) "Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA) "Vampire" — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) "What Was I Made For?" — Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) Best New Artist Gracie Abrams Fred Again Ice Spice Jelly Roll Coco Jones Noah Kahan Victoria Monét The War and Treaty