The Beatles Still Picking Up Grammys in 2024: 'I'm Only Sleeping' Wins Best Music Video

The Beatles are still picking up Grammys in 2024, as the Grammy for Best Music Video went to The Beatles' "I'm Only Sleeping," directed by Em Cooper, who took the stage and exclaimed, "I can't believe I'm saying this, but thank you John, Paul, George and Ringo!"

Cooper's work, some 1,300 hand-painted individual frames, was "as though it was a synesthetic reaction to the song," she said in an interview with Grammy.com . She was honest in admitting the long, arduous process of painting each cell, sometimes wiping it clean and starting over. "Trying to get John Lennon's likeness over and over again was a real challenge, but other parts of it were much easier."

Cooper, dressed in a multicolor patch jacket, first exclaimed "Oh my God!" and quickly became emotional, emphasizing that her work was a "labor of love" at the Grammy pre-telecast ceremony on Feb. 4.

To watch the pre-telecast Grammy Premiere ceremony, visit the Grammys’ website or YouTube channel, where the whole ceremony will be streaming live.

The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on.

Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year.

Taylor Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.