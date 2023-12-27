Green Day Now Has Own SiriusXM Station to Promote Upcoming Album 'Saviors'

Green Day has been granted its own SiriusXM station to promote the band's upcoming album Saviors, which will come out on Jan. 19. "We're taking over the airwaves," the group announced in a tweet on Wednesday, Dec. 27. "(SiriusXM) just gave us our very own station. Green Day Radio is now LIVE on channel 107 for a limited time. We're playing music from our favorite bands, our favorite Green Day songs (including new ones from Saviors) & more! Enjoy it alllll starting today!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Green Day's own SiriusXM station will air until Jan. 23.

The promotion will last through Jan. 23, according to a press release from SiriusXM. Band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool will sit down to tell exclusive stories about the group's long history and walk the audience through some of the band's biggest tracks. They'll also celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the group's seminal 1994 album Dookie by playing some old demos from the album.

Article continues below advertisement

The crux of Green Day's SiriusXM tenure will come on Jan. 18. That's when the band will play Saviors in its entirety live on air at Irving Plaza in New York City one day before the album's official release. SiriusXM will be giving away tickets to a few winners. Fans can sign up for the contest on the company's website. Those looking to get an early taste of the upcoming album should check out Green Day's new track "Dilemma," which the band released alongside a music video on Dec. 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA To tune in, listeners should set their dials to channel 107.

Green Day Radio won't be completely dominated by the band's music. Members will also share tracks that influenced them from bands like AC/DC, Hüsker Dü, the Ramones, Social Distortion, and Metallica. The playlist will also include more recent favorites from groups including Ultra Q and the Interrupters. The band will also be promoting the acts they're bringing on tour to support Saviors next year, including Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas. The trip will include stops in the Europe, the U.K., the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are available through Green Day's website.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Green Day will be touring North America and Europe next year in support of the new album.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Europe/UK Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino* Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel* Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park* Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring* Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival* Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura* Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival* Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace *Festival Date US/Canada Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival* Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ! Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre ! Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ! Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ! Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park *Festival Date !With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only