Green Day Unveil Tracklist for 2024 Release 'Saviors'

Green Day had already publicized the release of Saviors, their 14th studio album last month preceded by the singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!"

The trio — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool — have now gone all-out with a post on X to showcase the 15-song tracklist. Scheduled to drop on January 19, the album is a co-production by the band with producer Rob Gavallo, who last worked with them on 2012's ¡Tré!

The album is available for pre-order on the band's website and is coming in a variety of iterations, including colored vinyl, 180g black vinyl, CD, cassette and bundles. One point to take: the album artwork. The feature image is of a young boy holding a stone during a riot at the top of Leeson Street, West Belfast in 1978 during 'The Troubles.' The photo was snapped by Chris Steele-Perkins who visited Northern Ireland in the late '70s as part of the Exit Group – three photographers who were documenting the current state of poverty in the UK’s crumbling inner cities.

The boy's face has been slightly altered to show a more open smile, but it's unknown to this day his identity.