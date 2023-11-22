Hall & Oates Lawsuit Drama: Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against John Oates

Since the case is sealed, few details about the situation have been made public. Hall and the Daryl Hall Revocable Revocable Trust filed the suit against Oates and the John W. Oates TISA Trust on Nov. 16, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger. It was submitted as a "contract/debt" lawsuit. Hall also reportedly filed a "verified complaint for preliminary relief" and requested a temporary restraining order against Oates, which was granted. It's scheduled to go into effect on Nov. 30.

Hall and Oates toured together as recently as last year and had plans to record new music before the pandemic. But they haven't released a studio album together since 2006's Home for Christmas. The pair of Philadelphia natives famously met in an elevator in 1967, and went on to record eight platinum records and six No. 1 hits together, including "Maneater" and "Out of Touch." But the relationship between the two musicians has not always been simple.