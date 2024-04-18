Hot Chip's Joe Goddard Announces New Solo Album 'Harmonics,' Shares Single 'Moments Die'

Hot Chip co-founder Joe Goddard has announced a new solo album. Harmonics, his third solo effort, will be out in July and feature a wide range of collaborators including Ibibio Sound Machine, Alabaster DePlume, Jungle's Tom McFarland, former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe, and Goddard's Hot Chip bandmates Alexis Taylor and Al Doyle. Alongside the album announcement, Goddard has shared the album's opening track, "Moments Die." An electronic pop duet, the song contains vocals from Barrie, who Goddard met after working on a remix of a song she was featured on and falling in love with her voice. "My new single 'Moments Die' features a beautiful vocal contribution from my friend Barrie which for me is a highlight of my forthcoming album," Goddard said in a statement. "My words were inspired by John Berger’s book And Our Faces, My Heart, Brief as Photos." Listen and watch the accompanying music video, directed by Nathan Castiel and shot in both New York and Hastings, below.

Goddard said that the album's creation was inspired by "this idea of trying to divorce your conscious mind from the music-making process – not trying to force meaning on the music or your collaborators, allowing that process to be very empathetic.” "With all the different people on this record, I've been working on how to respect the contribution they make and not trying to be the one who has to lead everything," he added. "That follows through into the songs where I'm singing. I tried to write words without having too much of an idea of what I’m trying to express, where I’m just writing a stream of consciousness." "Part of the reason why I wanted to call this Harmonics is that I was trying to create something very inclusive and empathetic, something harmonious. There’s a lot of aggressive division in the world, and I wanted this to be loving, romantic – and fun."

The newly announced Harmonics will also included the previously released house single "New World (Flow)," a collaboration with singer-songwriter and visual artist Fiorious. "When I wrote the chords for this song, I was aiming for something with the power of a hymn," Goddard explained. "Without discussing this concept, Fiorious added words that have a kind of atheistic spiritual quality that I always love in house music." "I connected to the track instantly and loved how it moved from an interior moment in the verse to an explosive climax in the chorus," Fiorious added. "The lyrics took their cue from that feeling, the idea of getting out of your own way and surrendering, and so it became this meditation on fearlessness. From there, I started arranging my vocals as a huge choir of me, and it all came together very quickly."

Tracklist: 1. Moments Die featuring Barrie 2. Progress featuring Ibibio Sound Machine 3. Destiny featuring Findia 4. New World (Flow) featuring Fiorious 5. When Love's Out Of Fashion featuring Oranje 6. Follow You 7. On My Mind 8. Summon featuring Hayden Thorpe 9. When You Call featuring Findia 10. Out At Night 11. Mountains featuring Alexis Taylor and Al Doyle 12. Ghosts featuring Tom McFarland 13. Miles Away featuring Falle Nioke 14. Revery featuring Alabaster DePlume Harmonics is out July 12 via Domino. You can pre-order it here.

