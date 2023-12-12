How to Watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' in the Privacy of Your Own Home on Dec. 13 (and What It'll Cost You)

Given its phenomenal box office showing, it was only a matter of time before Taylor Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, made its way into the homes of viewers everywhere, and the time in question is tomorrow. Why tomorrow?

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home," Swift wrote on Instagram .

So it's Taylor's birthday, but we get the present. Not a bad deal, right?

Mind you, it's a present you can't actually own. Not yet, anyway. Not a physical copy, and not even a digital copy. But you can definitely rent a digital copy...and when you do, you'll actually be getting something slightly different than the version that you may or may not have seen in the theater: an extended version, one which includes previously-unseen performances of “The Archer,” “Long Live” and “Wildest Dreams.”

This, of course, begs the obvious question: where can you rent it? And fortunately for you, Q has the answer.