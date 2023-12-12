How to Watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' in the Privacy of Your Own Home on Dec. 13 (and What It'll Cost You)

Given its phenomenal box office showing, it was only a matter of time before Taylor Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, made its way into the homes of viewers everywhere, and the time in question is tomorrow. Why tomorrow?
“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home," Swift wrote on Instagram.
So it's Taylor's birthday, but we get the present. Not a bad deal, right?
Mind you, it's a present you can't actually own. Not yet, anyway. Not a physical copy, and not even a digital copy. But you can definitely rent a digital copy...and when you do, you'll actually be getting something slightly different than the version that you may or may not have seen in the theater: an extended version, one which includes previously-unseen performances of “The Archer,” “Long Live” and “Wildest Dreams.”
This, of course, begs the obvious question: where can you rent it? And fortunately for you, Q has the answer.
Fans can buy or rent the movie for $19.89 – see what she did there? – through Apple TV+, Google Play, Prime Video, SkyTV, Vudu, Xfinity, and YouTubeTV. Rentals will be available for 48 hours.
Of course, that's not nearly enough time to enjoy the film as many times as you'd want, so since you can't actually buy it yet, this Christmas you're probably going to want to ask for gift cards for the streaming rental service of your choice, so as soon as your rental period is up, you can rent it - and enjoy it - all over again.
Also, don't be at all surprised if Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Extended Version ends up getting a theatrical release of its own before it actually makes it way to home video. After all, we're talking about a film that, as of this writing, is sitting on the precipice of crossing the $250 million mark. If they can squeak a little bit more money out of it as a theatrical release, even if it's only done for a single weekend, we'd be very surprised if they didn't take advantage of the opportunity.