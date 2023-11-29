Idles Unleash European and North American Tour Dates to Support 2024 Album 'Tangk'

Bristol rockers Idles will be stomping around Europe and North America for their "Love Is The Fing Tour 2024," in support of upcoming album Tangk. With confirmed dates set, the quintet — vocalist Joe Talbot, bassist Adam Devonshire, lead guitarist Mark Bowen, drummer Jon Beavis and rhythm guitarist Lee Kiernan — also showcased some dance moves in the newly released video for first single, "Dancer."

Source: ℗ © IDELS / YouTube IDLES - DANCER (Official Video)

Explaining the album's unusual title, in a way, Idles wrote on the group's website: "Pronounced 'tank' with a whiff of the 'g' -- an onomatopoeic reference to the lashing way the band imagined their guitars sounding that has since grown into a sigil for living in love -- the record is the band's most ambitious and striking work yet." Co-produced with Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Paul McCartney), IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen and Kenny Beats (Ed Sheeran, Bastille), the 11 tracks also feature LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and Nancy Whang on "Dancer."

Source: © Tom Ham Madcap truth-seekers IDLES have arrived

Formed in 2009, the band's first release was the 2012 EP Welcome, followed by 2017's debut full-length Brutalism. With the release of 2018's Joy as an Act of Resistance, Idles won the 2018 Q Award for Best Breakthrough Act, and album single "Danny Nedelko" was crowned as one of Q's Top 20 Tracks Of The Year.

While the pandemic placed much of Idles work to the backburner (notwithstanding 2020's Ultra Mono), the group has since collected a pair of Grammy nominations, where 2021 saw Crawler nominated for Best Rock Album and the single "Crawl!" for Best Rock Performance.

Source: © Partisan Records IDLES "Tangk" (2024)

Tangk will be released February 16, 2024 on Partisan Records. You can go here and pre-order with several variants available, including colored vinyl, CD and digital download. The tracklist: 01. IDEA 01 02. Gift Horse 03. POP POP POP 04. Roy 05. A Gospel 06. Dancer 07. Grace 08. Hall & Oates 09. Jungle 10. Gratitude 11. Monolith

'The Love Is The Fing Tour 2024' cities and dates, (as well as tickets) can be found on the band's website here. The tour starts on February 29 in Porto, Portugal and winds its way until the end of the year, December 7 in Manchester, UK.