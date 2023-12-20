'Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All' Music Doc Gets Distribution for 2024 Release

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Alexandria Bombach, documentary It's Only Life After All brings together the musical moments that define the Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, as well as celebrating the iconic duo's dedication to activism, collaboration and the smashing of boundaries in the LQBTQ+ community.

Source: © Michael Lavine Emily Saliers and Amy Ray

Oscilloscope Laboratories has announced that they will be distributing the documentary in 2024 from Multitude Film Productions. It's Only Life After All was screened earlier this year at several gala showings including the Tribeca Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

From elementary school acquaintances to college performers, Ray and Saliers have spoken not only their truths but brought out the fundamental devotion and support for their beliefs, as the duo rose from bar band to Grammy Award-winners.

Source: © Jeremy Cowart The Indigo Girls 'Look Long'

Throughout their musical career, Ray and Saliers have the music speak for itself. But as Bombach showcases in this revealing exploration, Ray and Saliers are keen to set aside the nostalgia and open up about their own vulnerabilities. As Ray noted in an interview with the Associated Press, you have to "let someone do their art. I honestly believe to make it the best it can be, you have to give it over and let them do it." And Bombach added, "It's important to me that [the film] felt honest and reflect their personalities."

The documentary isn't the only thing fueling a resurgence of interest in the Indigo Girls lately. The duo's biggest song, "Closer To Fine," enjoyed a fresh round of attention after it was featured in one of 2023's biggest films (it's the song Barbie sings along with on the car radio as she leaves in Barbieland in 2023's Barbie). And then there's Glitter & Doom, the 2023 musical centered around reinterpretations of Indigo Girls songs, which was a festival hit was just scheduled for a 2024 release. But there has always been more to the duo than pop culture exposure or winning accolades. As they have shown (and Bombach emphasizes), their community outreach brings the public into the fold. Bombach also filmed their shows and was keenly aware of the connection the fans have with the pair, as she noted to Deadline Hollywood, "That's why these songs have changed people's lives is because of that feeling of connection and authenticity that comes through."

The film mixes contemporary footage of the women on stage and interviews with archival content showcasing their involvement in several activism causes, including gay rights, the rights of Native Americans, racism and the environment. The Indigo Girls will be touring in 2024; you can find information and dates on their official website.

Source: © Multitude Films / YouTube IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL (2023) clip | BFI Flare 2023