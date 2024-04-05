'Fell Off Like The Simpsons': J. Cole Responds to Kendrick Lamar Diss on Surprise Project

Kendrick Lamar set the internet aflame last month when he took shots at both Drake and J. Cole in his guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." On Drake and Cole's For All the Dogs collab "First Person Shooter" in October, the latter rapped, "Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three, like we started a league." In response, Kendrick declared, "F--k sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches ... Motherf--k the big three, n---a, it’s just big me.”

Source: MEGA Kendrick Lamar's verse on 'Like That' set social media alight last month.

Drake obliquely addressed the conflict during a Florida concert shortly afterwards. And now Cole has fired back more directly via "7 Minute Drill," the closing track on his newly released surprise project Might Delete Later. "I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin' / You want some attention, it come with extensions," Cole raps, later giving an album-by-album breakdown of Kendrick's discography.

"I came up in the 'Ville, so I'm good when it's tension / He still doin' shows, but fell off like The Simpsons / Your first s--t was classic, your last s--t was tragic / Your second s--t put n---as to sleep, but they gassed it / Your third s--t was massive and that was your prime," Cole adds. "I was trailin' right behind and I just now hit mine / Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead / How ironic, soon as I got it now he want something with me / Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see / Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy." "The rap beef ain't realer than the s--t I seen in Cumberland / He averagin' one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin' / If he wasn't dissin', then we wouldn't be discussin' him / Lord, don't make me have to smoke this n---a 'cause I f--k with him/ But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him," he continues. "I'm Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme / Yeah, I'm aimin' at G-Money, cryin' tears before I bust at him."

Source: MEGA But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him," Cole raps.

J. Cole released Might Delete Later without warning on Friday after a few weeks of teasing the project on social media. Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Daylyt, Cam'ron, Young Dro, Ab-Soul, and more show up for guest appearances on the project's 12 tracks. It's a busy week for J. Cole. This weekend, the rapper is also hosting his annual Dreamville Festival, which he will headline alongside SZA, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown. Lil Yachty, JID, Sexyy Red, ScHoolboy Q, Teezo Touchdown, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Jeremih, Lul Tyler, Muni Long, and more are also set to perform.

