Jack Antonoff Recruits Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius for 'New Look' Soundtrack

Antonoff produced the soundtrack album, which features covers of vintage early-20th century standards.

The inescapable Jack Antonoff continues to expand his stamp on popular music, with yet another project dropping in the lead-up to the self-titled fourth release from his band Bleachers. The producer has compiled a soundtrack to the upcoming Apple TV+ period fashion drama series The New Look, recruiting the likes of Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, the 1975 and frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey for an album of vintage early-20th century covers.

Del Rey will take on Irving Berlin’s classic “Blue Skies,” most memorably performed by Ella Fitzgerald, while Florence + the Machine have contributed a version of Walter Kent’s “White Cliffs of Dover.” Nick Cave will tackle Edith Piaf’s signature tune “La Vie en rose,” alongside Beabadoobee’s cover of the 1932 standard “It’s Only a Paper Room.”

Antonoff himself will take to the mic for a version of the Brigadoon showstopper “Almost Like Being in Love” along with his band Bleachers. Check out the full tracklist below:

Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover”

The 1975 – “Now Is The Hour”

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

Nick Cave – “La Vie en rose”

Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

Joy Oladokun – “I Wished Upon The Moon”

Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”

The series will focus on the post-WWII rise of designer Christian Dior as he clashes with Coco Chanel for supremacy in the world of haute couture, featuring Ben Mendelsohn as Dior, Juliette Binoche as Chanel, as well as Glenn Close and John Malkovic in other roles.

Antonoff is up for a glut of Grammys in February, including Producer of the Year, which he has won two years running. He’s also in competition with himself for Album of the Year (nominated for Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Del Rey’s Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd) and Song of the Year (Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and Del Rey’s “A&W”).

Bleachers’ fourth album is due out on March 8, with singles “Modern Girl” and “Alma Mater” already having rolled out over the past few months.

