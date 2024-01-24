Jack Antonoff Recruits Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius for 'New Look' Soundtrack

The inescapable Jack Antonoff continues to expand his stamp on popular music, with yet another project dropping in the lead-up to the self-titled fourth release from his band Bleachers. The producer has compiled a soundtrack to the upcoming Apple TV+ period fashion drama series The New Look, recruiting the likes of Nick Cave, Perfume Genius, the 1975 and frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey for an album of vintage early-20th century covers.

Del Rey will take on Irving Berlin’s classic “Blue Skies,” most memorably performed by Ella Fitzgerald, while Florence + the Machine have contributed a version of Walter Kent’s “White Cliffs of Dover.” Nick Cave will tackle Edith Piaf’s signature tune “La Vie en rose,” alongside Beabadoobee’s cover of the 1932 standard “It’s Only a Paper Room.”