'Taylor Swift Kicked That F**king Door Open:' Jack Antonoff Wins Third Producer of The Year Grammy

Jack Antonoff won the Producer Of The Year award for the third time in a row at the 2024 Grammys. He thanked his family, his band Bleachers and two of the big pop artists who've made him a household name. "Taylor Swift kicked that f**king door open for me," Antonoff said of the artist who's up for six awards tonight. "I love you to death Taylor."

Source: MEGA

He and Swift have been working together for years. The producer recalled making her track "Out of the Woods" from the chart-topping 2014 studio album 1989. The pair still work together on every one of her albums since then. Swift's latest LP Midnights is up for Album of Year and Best Pop Vocal Album tonight. Antonoff also thanked Lana Del Rey, who's up for five awards herself. "I can't believe how weird it gets in (the studio), and how your brain takes it to the most amazing places," he said of the singer. "Your work means the most to me." Her newest record Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is up for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album. Del Rey and Antonoff announced that her upcoming country LP Lasso will be out in September at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles last week.

The producer noted that he spends a lot of time in the studio. He thanked his wife Margaret Qualley for regularly eating dinner with him there so he can remain focused on his work. Bleachers' new self-titled album is due out on March 8. The band will be going on a nationwide tour to support the new record later this year. Most of this year's 94 Grammys were delegated during a rapid-fire ceremony that began this afternoon. The major performances and the biggest awards of the night will kick off with the primetime ceremony from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, starting at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM local time. The primetime Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and available to stream via Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime add-on.

Source: MEGA

Previously announced performers for the primetime ceremony include Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and Luke Combs. U2 will also be beaming in a performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas. SZA leads all artists with nine Grammy nominations, while singer Victoria Monét, Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers, and engineer Serban Ghenea follow just behind with seven nominations apiece. The Barbie soundtrack will be heavily featured, with Song and Record of the Year nominations for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?,” while Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also nominated for Song of the Year. Swift has a chance to make history with an Album of the Year nomination for her LP Midnights: should she take home the award, she will become the first artist in history to win the Grammys’ top honor four times, having previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. Her current three Album of the Year trophies leave her tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.