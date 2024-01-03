Jack White is Burning Up Instagram With a New 30 Second Guitar Clip

Former White Stripes frontperson Jack White left a late Christmas gift for fans at his Instagram account.

Source: © Big Hassle Jack White enters his blue period.

The 30-second all-instrumental (intro?) posted by White on New Year's Day had no caption or description attached. Left with an image of a cobalt blue tinted background of pebbly rock, it's hard to surmise what White's immediate plans are for this chunk of rock that has a little bit of a leaning toward John Fogerty's "The Old Man Down the Road."

White released not one, but two solo albums in 2022 through his Third Man Records label: Fear of the Dawn in April and Entering Heaven Alive in July. The former was his first release in four years, and contained all the trademark Jack White elements: buzzy, fuzzy, crashing, crispy dives, but also laced with electronic experiments and digital effects. The latter was an 11-song collection with a more rustic approach, slightly folk-ish in tone, but with a tone that White could comfortably bend to fit his creative output. Always an artist fond of curveballs, White tends to be happy to keep the car under the tarp until it's ready to roll.

Source: Zumapress.com /MEGA The Raconteurs onstage in 2019.

While it's been a while since White released his last solo albums, its been even longer since a release from either of his post-White Stripes bands. The Raconteurs, formed in 2005 by White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, haven't issued a new release since 2019's studio album Help Us Stranger and 2020's Live at Tulsa and Live at Electric Lady. The Dead Weather have gone even longer: conceived as a supergroup, the band consisted of vocalist Alison Mosshart of The Kills, lead guitarist Dean Fertita of Queens of the Stone Age, Lawrence of the Raconteurs on bass and White on drums and vocals. The quartet, formed in 2009, released only three studio albums, the last in 2015.

Source: ℗ The Dead Weather / YouTube The Dead Weather - Hang You From The Heavens (Official Music Video)

In other words, this snippet aside, it remains to be seen where White is headed. A mini-tour in early 2023 saw him play only eight dates, while his most recent creative endeavor was a performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon as a radio drama actor.