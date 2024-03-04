James Blake Speaks Out on Why So Many Musicians Are Infuriated Rather Than Thrilled When Their Songs Go Viral on TikTok

Last month, millions of TikTok users were livid when TikTok made the announcement that all of the music by artists licensed to Universal Music Group was being removed from the social media platform.

The reason? As far as Universal is concerned, it’s because “ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music.”

The aforementioned removal took place on February 1, but just before the deed was done, Universal Music posted “An Open Letter to the Artist and Songwriter Community: Why We Must Call Time Out on TikTok.” That’s where the above reason was cited by Universal, and you can read the letter in its entirety by clicking right here, but if you want to cut to the chase, there’s a key segment near the end that stands out:

“TikTok’s tactics are obvious: use its platform power to hurt vulnerable artists and try to intimidate us into conceding to a bad deal that undervalues music and shortchanges artists and songwriters as well as their fans.

“We will never do that.

“We will always fight for our artists and songwriters and stand up for the creative and commercial value of music.”

Strong words, to be certain, but it's one thing to hear them from a label. It's quite another to hear them from an artist, which is why it struck a major chord when singer-songwriter/producer James Blake took to Twitter in an effort to provide a personal perspective on why a song going viral on TikTok isn't always the big bump that it might appear to be from the outside.