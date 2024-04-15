Here Comes the Sons: Listen to the New Lennon/McCartney Song, 'Primrose Hill'

A new Lennon/McCartney song has been released... but it's not by that Lennon/McCartney. James McCartney, son of Paul, has collaborated with John and Yoko's son Sean Ono Lennon on a track entitled "Primrose Hill." Listen and watch below.

Source: ℗ © James McCartney, Sean Ono Lennon/James McCartney/YouTube Primrose Hill - James McCartney

"Primrose Hill" is the first commercially available song the two have composed together, and the first new material that McCartney has put out since 2016's The Blackberry Train. "I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @seanonolennon," McCartney wrote on social media. "With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you. “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.”

Source: HW2/Danny Clifford/Hottwire.net/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency James at a solo gig, flanked by Ronnie Wood and his dad Paul backstage, 2013.

Fans on social media immediately responded when the song dropped on April 12: "You are fortunate to have @seanonolennon as a friend as he is fortunate to have you," one wrote. Another added: "I listened to it this morning, I love it." And of course, there was the inevitable: "I think this Lennon & McCartney thing has huge potential…" The song itself, with McCartney's delicate vocals and ethereal tone, has elements of the Beatles, circa 1967. An air of gentle nostalgia is infused throughout the song as orchestration carries a light wave across the composition. There have been no credits given yet as to who the accompanying musicians are. Lennon has been more closely associated with experimental music, via his association with Primus' Les Claypool and his longtime partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl in their band The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger. This foray into a more delicate song environment may signal a one-off with McCartney, as his latest release Asterisms, a group effort with Devin Hoff, Yuka C. Honda, Michael Leonhart, João Nogueira, Mauro Refosco, Ches Smith and Johnny Mathar is a trippy instrumental suite of jazz, rock and electronica that was released in February.

Source: ℗ © James McCartney/YouTube James McCartney - Beautiful (Lyric Video)

McCartney is also sponsoring a music video contest for "Primrose Hill." The deadline for submission is Friday April 19, 2024 midnight EST and the content according to the form "must capture the essence of love and romance while showcasing the beauty of the couple's favorite romantic location. Couples should be seen enjoying each other's company, engaging in activities, and listening to James McCartney's song 'Primrose Hill'".

Source: HW2/Danny Clifford/Hottwire.net/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency James last toured in 2017.

While hundreds of followers on his social media channels encourage him to tour again, there's been nothing official forthcoming except a brief comment from James saying "I eagerly anticipate performing more for you in the future!" Whether "Primrose Hill" really does signal the start of another Lennon/McCartney songwriting partnership remains to be seen.

