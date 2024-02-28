NBA Star Jimmy Butler Brings Back Emo Look for Fall Out Boy's 'So Much (For) Stardust' Music Video

NBA star Jimmy Butler doubled down on his emo phase by appearing in the new music video for Fall Out Boy's track "So Much (For) Stardust." The Miami Heat forward can be seen sporting his signature flat-ironed hair as he and Pete Wentz square dance while dressed as cowboys.

"This ain't our first rodeo," Fall Out Boy said in a tweet on Wednesday, Feb. 28. "New video for So Much (For) Stardust starring (Jimmy Butler) aka Heat Wentz just dropped." Butler went viral last year when he donned piercings and black nail polish for the Heat's media day. "Yeah, yeah, laugh it up," he told a room full of reporters on Oct. 6. "I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late." Earlier that month the athlete caught the attention of the online emo scene by sharing a track by the emo band Hot Mulligan on his Instagram story. Their latest album Why Would I Watch made it onto Q's staff favorites list for 2023.

Source: MEGA The athlete donned his signature flat-ironed hair and a cowboy outfit for the shoot with Pete Wentz.

The band is supporting Fall Out Boy on select dates of their So Much For (2our) Dust trek, which begins tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 28) in Portland. Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will also serve as openers on select dates. Fall Out Boy's most recent So Much (for) Stardust was a return to form for the band. Many of the band's old school fans were excited to hear a rock record after Wentz and company recorded several straight up radio pop albums. Wentz and Butler may look like an odd couple in the music video, but they both come from an athletic background. The bassist was an all-state soccer player in high school and once had dreams of going pro. "I played soccer, but I wasn't really a jock," he said during a 2010 episode of MTV's When I Was 17. "It was something I was really passionate about. I feel like I had a magical connection with the ball. I wanted to play professional soccer in Europe."

Source: MEGA Fall Out Boy's North American tour will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Check out a full list of the upcoming tour dates below: Wednesday, February 28 / Portland, OR / Moda Center Friday, March 1 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena Sunday, March 3 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center Monday, March 4 / Anaheim, CA / Honda Center Thursday, March 7 / Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena Friday, March 8 / Austin, TX / Moody Center Monday, March 11 / Oklahoma City, OK / Paycom Center Wednesday, March 13 / Birmingham, AL / Legacy Arena at The BJCC Friday, March 15 / Orlando, FL / Amway Center Saturday, March 16 / Jacksonville, FL / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Tuesday, March 19 / Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena Wednesday, March 20 / Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena Friday, March 22 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden Sunday, March 24 / Albany, NY / MVP Arena Tuesday, March 26 / Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena Wednesday, March 27 / Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena Friday, March 29 / Columbus, OH / Schottenstein Center Saturday, March 30 / Lexington, KY / Rupp Arena Sunday, March 31 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena Tuesday, April 2 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum Wednesday, April 3 / Des Moines, IA / Wells Fargo Arena Friday, April 5 / Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center Arena Saturday, April 6 / Minneapolis, MN / Target Center

