John Grant Announces New Album 'The Art of the Lie': Listen to the Lead Single Here

Former Czars frontman and current solo artist John Grant is returning this summer with a new album called The Art of the Lie — and yes, that album title is a reference to Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal.

"Trump's book, The Art of the Deal, is now seen by MAGA disciples as just another book of the Bible and Trump himself as a messiah sent from heaven. Because, God wants you to be rich," Grant explained in a press statement.

"This album is in part about the lies people espouse and the brokenness it breeds and how we are warped and deformed by these lies," he added. "For example, the Christian Nationalist movement has formed an alliance with White Supremacist groups and together they have taken over the Republican party and see LGBTQ+ people and non-whites as genetically and even mentally inferior and believe all undesirables must be forced either to convert to Christianity and adhere to the teachings of the Bible as interpreted by them or they must be removed in order that purity be restored to 'their' nation."

"They now believe Democracy is not the way to achieve these goals. Any sort of pretense of tolerance that may have seemed to develop over the past several decades has all but vanished. It feels like the US in is free-fall mode."