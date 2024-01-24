Johnny Marr Reacts to Donald Trump Playing Smiths Song at Rallies: ‘Consider This S**t Shut Right Down Right Now’

For as long as Donald Trump has been a figure in American politics, he’s been actively antagonizing a substantial cross-section of the pop charts and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with his use of music at campaign rallies. The latest rock royal to take aim at the twice-impeached former Commander in Chief: Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Marr weighed in on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Jan. 23 in response to a post from ABC campaign reporter Soorin Kim, who shared a clip of the Smiths’ 1984 song “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want” playing at a Trump event in Rapid City, South Dakota. “You actually hear the Smiths more often than you’d think at 2024 Trump rallies,” she wrote in a caption.

“Ahh…right…OK,” Marr began in response. “I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s**t shut right down right now.”