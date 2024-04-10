The first official teaser trailer from Joker: Folie à Deux, the jukebox musical starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga has finally dropped. See and hear the clip below.

Source: © Warner Bros. Pictures Joker: Folie à Deux | Official Teaser Trailer

The label 'jukebox musical' has been bandied about in the press for quite some time, even though the plotline has been kept a tightly guarded secret. What's known for sure is that the film begins where it ended in the original 2019 film: Phoenix' Arthur Fleck/Joker is incarcerated in Arkham Asylum and presumably this is where he meets Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Source: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Lady Gaga portrays the Joker's sidekick Harley Quinn.

The notion of the film being a straight-up musical has been thrown a curveball when cinematographer Lawrence Sher explained in a Zoom call in February, "It's not a musical per se, it just has music in it. The music is part of the film and the characters, but I don't know if it's a musical. But yes, there is music." Variety reported in March that insiders close to the film had revealed that there were at least 15 reinterpretations of "very well-known” songs," including "That's Entertainment" from 1953's The Band Wagon and made iconic by performances from singer Judy Garland. Variety also added that, "What is also speculated is that Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Oscar-winning composer of the first Joker film, is said to 'infuse her distinctive, haunting [music] cues' into each number."

Source: Instagram/@toddphillips "Hoping your day is full of love."

Expectations for the sequel are high, given the two stars' pulling power. Phoenix won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for portraying the Joker in the 2019 film of the same name. Thirteen-time Grammy winner Gaga won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for A Star Is Born and speculation is rife that this movie may also contain an original song.

Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Phoenix filming scenes for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in New York, April 2023.

The trailer also features a voiceover from actor Steven Coogan. While it’s unclear who Coogan is playing, there is footage that shows his character questioning the Joker, which has apparently caught the British public off-guard, according to Radio Times. It must be said that in the DC Comics Universe, Gaga's Harley Quinn has been portrayed as the Joker's psychiatrist and with this trailer, she looks to be a fellow inmate. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4 from Warner Bros.

